Welcome to My Herbal Corner!

Hi! I’m Agy—Certified Herbalist, MSc in Herbal Medicine, and MD. This space is dedicated to exploring herbalism in modern culture, blending traditional plant wisdom with contemporary science to help you navigate the world of herbal medicine with both curiosity and critical thinking.

Who Am I?

I originally pursued allopathic medicine, earning my MD in 2015, but soon realized I wanted to focus on holistic, root-cause wellness. My journey into herbalism began in 2019, leading me through clinical training, apprenticeships, and research. Now, as I complete my Master’s in Herbal Medicine, my passion is examining how herbal traditions evolve in today’s world—and making this knowledge accessible to you.

What You’ll Find Here

This isn’t just another herbalism blog filled with cozy tea recipes (though we love those, too!). Here, we dive into:

  • Herbalism in Modern Culture – Breaking down trends, myths, and the growing mainstream interest in plant medicine

  • Beginner’s Herbalism (Sundays) – Weekly practical, beginner-friendly herbal guides to help you build herbal knowledge step by step

  • Science & History – Exploring how ancient traditions align (or clash) with modern research

  • Holistic Wellness – Understanding how herbs fit into a balanced, sustainable, and evidence-based approach to health

  • Tuesday Introductions – A sneak peek into the week’s deep-dive topic, setting the stage for Friday’s in-depth discussion

  • Deep Dives for Paid Subscribers (Fridays) – Exclusive in-depth, research-based articles on clinical herbalism, case studies, and advanced topics

Why Go Paid? Exclusive Benefits for Subscribers

For those who want deeper insights and extra perks, a paid subscription includes:

  • Exclusive Friday Deep Dives – Detailed, research-backed posts exploring clinical applications, advanced herbal strategies, and historical research

  • The Herbalist’s Notebook – Case studies, personal research, and deep dives into herbal medicine

  • Exclusive Downloadable PDFs & Guides – DIY skincare, herbal recipes, and formulation techniques

  • Monthly AMA & Q&A Posts – Ask me anything about herbalism, science, and holistic health

  • A Private Substack Chat Community – Connect, discuss, and learn in a dedicated space

  • Extended Research-Based Articles – Deep dives into clinical herbalism, historical uses, and modern applications

But don’t worry—if paid isn’t really your thing, you’ll still get plenty of herbal goodness just by subscribing! Every Tuesday and Sunday, I share practical and insightful herbal content, so no matter your level of interest, there’s something here for you.

A Bit More About Me

When I’m not studying plants, you’ll find me at the barn with the most handsome horse, formulating plant-based skincare as a licensed esthetician, or curled up with a romance novel and a cozy game (probably The Sims) playing in the background.

Let’s Connect!

I love debunking herbal myths, breaking down scientific studies, and exploring the evolving role of herbal medicine in today’s world. Whether you’re just beginning your journey with herbs or you’re a seasoned plant lover, you’re in the right place.

🌿 Subscribe and let’s explore the ever-changing landscape of herbalism—together.

