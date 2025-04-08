The Buffalo Herbalist

The Buffalo Herbalist

Ashwagandha & Adaptogens: History, Science, and How to Use Them Safely
a deep dive into the roots of resilience - from ayurveda to modern day
  
Agy
If Herbalism Is the 'Original Medicine', Let’s Treat It That Way
a science-rooted look at synergy, variability, dosing, and how to stay safe while working with plants
  
Agy
Parasite Cleanses Are Everywhere—But Do They Work? Here’s What You Need to Know About Protozoa and Herbal Support
a grounded look at parasite cleanses, the rise of protozoan infections, and the herbs that support the body—without the hype.
  
Agy
Parasites 101: Helminths and What Herbalists Do About Them
learn how parasitic worms affect the body, why they often go undetected, and what herbalism has to say about their role in chronic symptoms.
  
Agy
March 2025

The Bitter Side of Herbal Medicine—And Why You Actually Need It
herbal medicine reminds us that not all healing is sweet—sometimes it's the bitter things that bring us back to balance.
  
Agy
How Herbal Medicine Influences the Gut-Brain Axis: Pathways, Plants, and Practical Tips
explore the detailed science of how herbs interact with your microbiome to support mental wellness
  
Agy
Your Gut & Brain Are Talking—Are You Listening? What Herbalists Need to Know
your gut isn’t just digesting food—it’s shaping your emotions, stress response, and cognitive function.
  
Agy
The Sweet Softness of Marshmallow: A Hug in Herbal Form
caution: slippery when steeped!
  
Agy
Leaky Gut, Stagnant Lymph: The Overlooked Root of Chronic Inflammation
your gut is more than a digestive machine—it’s an ecosystem, an immune command center, and a whispered conversation between your body and the world. but…
  
Agy
What If We Remembered?
songbirds, wildflowers, and the quiet things we forgot
  
Agy
The Gut’s Secret Guardians: How Your Immune System and Microbiome Work Together
from peyer’s patches to astragalus—exploring the hidden connections between gut health, immunity, and herbal support
  
Agy
Cleavers: The Stage 4 Clinger That’s Actually Good for You
an unassuming yet powerful herb—supporting lymph flow, skin health, and even immune function (while hitching a ride on your pant leg)
  
Agy
