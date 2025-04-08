Subscribe
Ashwagandha & Adaptogens: History, Science, and How to Use Them Safely
a deep dive into the roots of resilience - from ayurveda to modern day
Apr 8
•
Agy
49
18
If Herbalism Is the 'Original Medicine', Let’s Treat It That Way
a science-rooted look at synergy, variability, dosing, and how to stay safe while working with plants
Apr 6
•
Agy
35
2
Parasite Cleanses Are Everywhere—But Do They Work? Here’s What You Need to Know About Protozoa and Herbal Support
a grounded look at parasite cleanses, the rise of protozoan infections, and the herbs that support the body—without the hype.
Apr 5
•
Agy
27
4
Parasites 101: Helminths and What Herbalists Do About Them
learn how parasitic worms affect the body, why they often go undetected, and what herbalism has to say about their role in chronic symptoms.
Apr 1
•
Agy
39
4
March 2025
The Bitter Side of Herbal Medicine—And Why You Actually Need It
herbal medicine reminds us that not all healing is sweet—sometimes it's the bitter things that bring us back to balance.
Mar 31
•
Agy
45
6
How Herbal Medicine Influences the Gut-Brain Axis: Pathways, Plants, and Practical Tips
explore the detailed science of how herbs interact with your microbiome to support mental wellness
Mar 29
•
Agy
31
1
Your Gut & Brain Are Talking—Are You Listening? What Herbalists Need to Know
your gut isn’t just digesting food—it’s shaping your emotions, stress response, and cognitive function.
Mar 26
•
Agy
67
7
The Sweet Softness of Marshmallow: A Hug in Herbal Form
caution: slippery when steeped!
Mar 24
•
Agy
52
10
Leaky Gut, Stagnant Lymph: The Overlooked Root of Chronic Inflammation
your gut is more than a digestive machine—it’s an ecosystem, an immune command center, and a whispered conversation between your body and the world. but…
Mar 22
•
Agy
19
4
What If We Remembered?
songbirds, wildflowers, and the quiet things we forgot
Mar 20
•
Agy
40
5
The Gut’s Secret Guardians: How Your Immune System and Microbiome Work Together
from peyer’s patches to astragalus—exploring the hidden connections between gut health, immunity, and herbal support
Mar 19
•
Agy
49
17
Cleavers: The Stage 4 Clinger That’s Actually Good for You
an unassuming yet powerful herb—supporting lymph flow, skin health, and even immune function (while hitching a ride on your pant leg)
Mar 16
•
Agy
57
16
