Some plants feel ancient the moment you meet them — and butterbur is one of them.

With its giant, umbrella-like leaves and thick, creeping rhizomes, butterbur (Petasites spp.) looks like a plant that remembers the world before we paved it.

The genus Petasites belongs to the daisy family (Asteraceae) and includes about 19 known species, each one adapted to different corners of the world — from riverbanks in Europe to marshy forests across North America and Asia.

The species most people recognize, Petasites hybridus, often grows over a meter tall, thriving in damp, wild places where the ground stays wet and the air smells like moss and rain.

While butterbur is sometimes confused with coltsfoot, they are distinct plants — different species, different stories — though they share a family resemblance.

Today, butterbur has earned a lasting place in the modern herbal pharmacopeia. Two standardized extracts — Tesalin® – Ze 339 (for allergies) and Petadolex® (formerly used for migraines) — helped bring butterbur into clinical spaces, where it continues to draw attention.

Both focus on compounds called petasins, a group of sesquiterpenes that help explain butterbur’s powerful anti-inflammatory and spasm-relieving effects. (We’ll explore these compounds in more detail later.)

Beyond petasins, butterbur contains a wider constellation of interesting constituents — flavonoids, phenolic acids, volatile oils — and researchers are only beginning to map out its potential for inflammation, oxidative stress, metabolism, and even neurological health.

In this article, we’ll explore butterbur’s long history, its modern phytochemistry, the mechanisms behind its actions, and the safety considerations every herbalist should understand before working with it.

Butterbur is a plant full of power, complexity, and mystery — the kind of plant that teaches us to look deeper.

Traditional Wisdom: Butterbur’s Long Road

Butterbur's history as a healing plant stretches back almost two thousand years. The Greek physician Dioscorides wrote about it in the first century AD, describing its towering shoots and giant, hat-like leaves. The name Petasites itself comes from petasos — a broad-brimmed hat worn by travelers to shield themselves from rain and sun.

In medieval Europe, people burned butterbur roots to try and ward off the plague, giving it names like “plague root” and “pestilence herb.”

The English herbalist Nicholas Culpeper even dubbed it "plague-flower" in his famous 1652 book The English Physician. And before refrigeration, butterbur leaves were used to wrap around fresh butter in the summer — the original plant-based food wrap.

Medicinally, butterbur’s rhizomes and leaves have been used across continents to ease migraines, asthma, allergies, ulcers, menstrual cramps, and more.

In traditional Korean, Japanese, and Chinese medicine, Petasites japonicus (known as fukinoto) is still used today, both in cooking and herbal formulations.

Modern research mainly spotlights butterbur’s ability to calm allergic reactions and prevent migraines — validating, once again, what traditional healers had already known.



But before we go any further, there’s something important we need to talk about. Not all "butterbur" is created equal — and learning the difference is one of the most valuable lessons herbalism has to offer.

Butterbur, or Butterbur? Why Latin Names Matter

When you start researching butterbur, you’ll notice something strange:

sometimes you’re reading about a plant used for migraines, other times it’s a plant sautéed in East Asian cooking — but both are just called butterbur.

What’s happening here is a perfect example of why knowing the Latin name of a plant matters more than relying on common names alone.

There are actually two different species commonly referred to as "butterbur" in English:

Petasites hybridus , native to Europe and often the source of clinical extracts like Petadolex® and Tesalin®.

Petasites japonicus, native to East Asia, where it’s traditionally eaten as a spring vegetable (fuki) and used in herbal medicine for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

At a glance, they might seem interchangeable — they belong to the same genus, they share similar broad leaves, and they even contain overlapping phytochemicals like petasins and flavonoids.

But when it comes to clinical research, traditional use, and even safety concerns, distinguishing between them becomes critical.

For example:

Studies on migraine prevention almost exclusively involve P. hybridus — not P. japonicus.

Culinary uses (like stewed fuki stems) center around P. japonicus , not the European species.

And while both contain pyrrolizidine alkaloids (PAs) to some extent, the concentration and profile can vary between species, influencing safety considerations.

Now that we’ve sorted out exactly which butterbur we're working with, it’s time to dig a little deeper. What’s actually inside this plant that gives it such wide-ranging effects?

What's Inside Butterbur: Phytochemistry

At the center of butterbur’s medicinal activity are three major compounds: petasin, isopetasin, and neopetasin. These sesquiterpene esters are what give butterbur its reputation for calming inflammation, regulating vascular tone, and modulating immune responses — effects that echo across conditions like migraine, allergies, and even inflammatory disorders.

Petasin is the most abundant, and it has been shown to inhibit leukotriene synthesis in immune cells — one of the major inflammatory pathways activated during asthma, allergic rhinitis, and other chronic inflammatory states. (Thomet & Simon, 2002)

Isopetasin has a slightly different structure but complements petasin’s actions. A recent study found that isopetasin activates TRPA1 channels in sensory neurons, leading to a cascade that initially excites the nerve endings, followed by a powerful desensitization. This desensitization appears to reduce pain perception and neurogenic inflammation — two major players in migraine pathology. (Benemei et al., 2017)

Neopetasin, while less abundant, works synergistically within the petasin family to enhance anti-inflammatory and neuroregulatory effects, though its individual actions are less well studied.

Together, these compounds act on multiple levels:

Suppressing inflammatory mediators like leukotrienes and histamine

Inhibiting mast cell degranulation (important for allergy control)

Modulating calcium influx in neurons and immune cells

Desensitizing pain pathways that are hyperactive during migraines

Another study, focusing on s-petasin (a variant found in Petasites formosanus), showed that this family of compounds could reduce eosinophil and macrophage accumulation in an asthma model, inhibit nitric oxide production (a key inflammatory signal), and suppress mast cell activation — all of which highlight butterbur’s broader anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic potential. (Lee et al., 2015)

In short, the petasin family doesn’t just patch over symptoms — it moves upstream, quieting the inflammatory and neurological processes that drive migraines, asthma, and allergic reactions at their roots.

Of course, it’s important to remember that alongside these therapeutic compounds, butterbur naturally produces pyrrolizidine alkaloids (PAs) — which require careful extraction to remove.

Commercial products like Tesalin® and PA-free extracts specifically target petasins while eliminating PAs to preserve the plant’s benefits while minimizing its risks.

Knowing what’s in butterbur is only half the story. The real magic happens when these compounds interact with our bodies — shaping inflammation, calming nerves, and regulating immune responses. Let’s take a closer look at how butterbur actually works.

How Butterbur Works: Mechanisms of Action

Butterbur’s traditional reputation for calming migraines, easing allergies, and even supporting cognitive health isn’t just folklore — modern research is beginning to map out the actual mechanisms behind these effects. Here’s what we know so far:

Butterbur and Migraine Relief

One of butterbur’s key actions in migraine prevention comes down to its ability to block L-type voltage-gated calcium channels. By doing so, it helps reduce the vasoconstriction of blood vessels and quiets the overexcited neurons often involved in migraine attacks.

The main active compounds here are sesquiterpenes — particularly petasin and isopetasin. These compounds also show strong anti-inflammatory activity by inhibiting the COX-2 enzyme, leading to a decrease in both leukotriene synthesis and prostaglandin E2 release — two inflammatory pathways heavily implicated in migraine pathology.

Butterbur and Allergy Support

Butterbur also shows promising effects for asthma and allergic rhinitis, thanks in part to a compound called petatewalide B (a derivative of Petasites).

Research has found that petatewalide B helps regulate allergic responses by inhibiting ß-hexosaminidase activation in mast cells — which essentially slows the cascade that leads to histamine release.

It also inhibits nitric oxide synthase, reducing nitric oxide production (a driver of inflammation), and lowers concentrations of eosinophils, macrophages, and lymphocytes in the lungs — all of which contribute to less airway inflammation and reactivity.

Butterbur and Cognitive Health

Although less well known, butterbur's antioxidant properties have caught the attention of researchers exploring natural support for cognitive decline, particularly in models of Alzheimer's disease.

Derivatives of Petasites have demonstrated significant free radical-scavenging ability (measured by increased DPPH activity and ferric reducing antioxidant power).

In neuronal studies, butterbur extracts were able to lower reactive oxygen species (ROS) and boost cell survival when brain cells were exposed to amyloid-beta plaques — a hallmark of Alzheimer’s pathology.

Mechanistically, this antioxidant protection appears to be linked to the upregulation of genes like heme oxygenase-1 (HO-1), NAD(P)H quinone dehydrogenase 1, and CREB (cyclic AMP response element-binding protein), all of which play critical roles in defending cells against oxidative stress.



In mouse models injected with amyloid-beta, butterbur treatment also reduced CREB expression in the dentate gyrus, suggesting complex effects on brain plasticity and resilience.

In short, butterbur doesn’t just offer surface-level relief — it works deep within the body's inflammatory, vascular, and oxidative pathways. From calming the overactive vessels and neurons that drive migraines, to dialing down allergic responses, to protecting brain cells against oxidative stress, butterbur reminds us that plants can operate on levels we’re only beginning to understand. It’s one more example of how traditional medicine often recognized the power of a plant long before science caught up.

As powerful as butterbur can be, working with it safely requires a little more understanding — especially when it comes to compounds that nature didn’t design with human health in mind. Before we talk about how butterbur is used today, let’s look at a few important safety considerations.

A Note on Safety: Pyrrolizidine Alkaloids and Butterbur

As with many potent plants, butterbur’s gifts come with important cautions.

One of the biggest concerns is the natural presence of pyrrolizidine alkaloids (PAs) — compounds that can cause serious liver and lung toxicity, promote cancer development, and contribute to blood clots if consumed in significant amounts over time. Fortunately, modern extraction methods allow for the removal of PAs, and only PA-free butterbur extracts should ever be considered for use.

When using PA-free extracts, butterbur is generally well tolerated. Studies — including those involving children and adolescents — have shown that short-term use (up to 16 weeks) appears safe for most people.

Side effects, when they do occur, tend to be mild: belching, stomach upset, diarrhea, drowsiness, rash, or itchy eyes.

However, there have been rare reports of liver injury even in people taking PA-free products, although it's not entirely clear whether these injuries were due to incomplete PA removal or other factors. In one review of World Health Organization data, there were 40 reported cases of liver toxicity, including two cases that required liver transplantation — but again, many of these incidents were linked to products that were later found to still contain PAs.

In short: if you choose to work with butterbur, be extremely selective about your source. Look for brands that are clearly labeled "PA-free" and certified by reputable third-party testing whenever possible.

Other Important Considerations

Allergies:

Butterbur belongs to the same plant family (Asteraceae) as ragweed, chrysanthemums, marigolds, and daisies. If you’re allergic to these plants, you may be at a higher risk for an allergic reaction to butterbur.

Medication Interactions:

Butterbur may interact with anticholinergic medications, potentially altering their effects. Always speak with a qualified practitioner if you're taking any prescriptions alongside herbal supplements.

Pregnancy, Breastfeeding, and Children:

Butterbur products — even PA-free ones — are not recommended during pregnancy, while breastfeeding, or in children under six . There simply isn’t enough evidence to guarantee safety in these groups, and PAs pose an especially serious risk to fetal and early childhood development.

Topical Use:

Butterbur products that contain PAs are not safe for use on the skin, especially if there are any cuts or scrapes, as PAs can be absorbed through the skin barrier.

Bottom line: Butterbur can be a powerful ally when used thoughtfully — but it’s not a plant to work with casually. Choosing clean, PA-free extracts and respecting its potency is key to using this ancient herb safely in the modern world.

A Historical Note on Butterbur Tea

Historically, a butterbur tea was made from the dried rhizomes (roots) of the plant. Herbalists believed it soothed allergic reactions, stomach irritation, and respiratory discomfort. Here's a glimpse of how traditional preparations were made:

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon dried butterbur rhizomes

Water

Natural sweetener (optional — honey, stevia, maple syrup)

Steps:

Soak the dried butterbur roots in water for 12 to 20 hours. Remove the roots, then add them to a fresh pot of water and bring to a boil. Simmer gently for 3 to 5 minutes. Strain into a cup. Enjoy as-is or sweeten to taste.

However — a word of caution:

Because butterbur naturally contains pyrrolizidine alkaloids (PAs), making homemade teas from unprocessed plant material is no longer considered safe. Unless you are absolutely certain the material is PA-free (which is difficult outside of commercial testing), it’s best to work only with certified PA-free extracts if you choose to use butterbur today.

Butterbur’s history is a testament to the creativity and resourcefulness of traditional healers — but like so many plants, it reminds us that wisdom includes knowing when practices need to evolve with new understanding.

Butterbur and Informed Herbalism

Butterbur shows us that even time-tested plants come with complexities we can’t afford to ignore. Its long history in traditional medicine and promising modern research both deserve attention — but so do the real risks tied to pyrrolizidine alkaloids and the need for careful sourcing.

If you choose to work with butterbur, the path forward is clear:

Use only PA-free, third-party tested extracts.

Be mindful of potential interactions and contraindications.

Treat this plant with the respect and caution it asks for — not fear, but informed decision-making.

Herbal medicine isn’t about blind tradition or blind science. It's about standing at the intersection of both — taking the wisdom of the past and pairing it with the best knowledge we have today.

Butterbur is a reminder that plants are powerful. Use them wisely. Use them well.

Bibliography

