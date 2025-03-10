I’m not sure if it’s the sun finally making an appearance in Buffalo, the songbirds returning north, or the fact that I just wrapped up research on this golden flower for my lymphatic system material—but right now, I’m completely obsessed with Calendula officinalis.

I feel like Calendula (alongside Echinacea and Nettles) is often a gateway herb into herbalism. It’s incredibly versatile, especially in herbal product making. And let’s be real—when we first start down this herbalism path, we want to make all the products. It’s just so tempting! Personally, the first herbal salve I ever made had Calendula as the star of the show. I even sprinkled a few petals on top for that extra bit of pizazz—it was beautiful. Did I sell a single one? Absolutely not. But I adored it for myself!

What I love most about Calendula is that beyond its usefulness in products, it’s also an incredible teacher. It introduces us to the world of vulnerary and alterative herbal actions—terms that might seem foreign at first. Before diving into herbalism, I don’t think I had ever come across them; they aren’t exactly common in medical vocabulary (unless I’m mistaken!). Calendula also gives us a perfect foundation in herbal energetics and tissue states—concepts that are key to understanding how herbs truly work. (And yes, I’ll absolutely be covering these topics right here on The Buffalo Herbalist!)

So, what do these terms mean? And why is Calendula such a perfect example of them?

✨ Let’s dive in! ✨

A Glimpse Into Calendula’s History & Actions

The name Calendula comes from the Latin calendae, hinting at its long blooming season—you’ll find this golden beauty soaking up the sun nearly year-round in some regions! Calendula has a long history as a wound healer, traditionally used to help the body bring eruptive diseases like measles and chickenpox to the surface. Many herbalists even think of it as “herbal sunshine”—not just because of its bright, cheery petals, but because it’s often used to support deep healing—both physically and emotionally—helping to mend old wounds, inside and out.

Some herbalists even say Calendula is perfect for “places where the sun doesn’t shine”—like the glands under the neck, axilla, breasts, and groin.

In traditional Greek medicine, Calendula was classified as “warm in the first degree,” meaning it helps promote sweating and acts as a potent diaphoretic (great for breaking fevers). Used as an external wash or infusion, it can also help shorten the duration of eruptive diseases.

Eclectic physician Finley Ellingwood described Calendula as "especially applicable to severe burns, to promote healing and to prevent the formation of contracting scars." And modern herbalists still find this to be true—it’s an essential for wound healing, burns, and scar prevention.

Calendula’s Many Uses & How It Relates to Tissue States

One of the reasons Calendula is such a powerful teacher is because it illustrates herbal energetics so well. If you’ve ever heard an herbalist talk about tissue states—terms like stagnation, atrophy, excess heat, dampness—you might have wondered what they really mean in practice. This is where Calendula shines.

Calendula is commonly used topically to speed tissue healing after injuries, burns, and bruises. It’s a go-to remedy for dry skin, eczema, hemorrhoids, and minor injuries where pain relief is needed. It also reduces excess dampness and swelling, making it useful in cases of lymphatic stagnation, inflamed tissues, or weepy wounds.

But what might surprise you is that Calendula isn’t just for external use—it’s also an incredible remedy for gastrointestinal inflammation. Some herbalists even consider it a specific for Crohn’s disease, colitis, and gastritis.

For excess dampness and stagnation in the gut – Calendula helps dry excess mucus, regulate digestion, and reduce bloating.

For chronic diarrhea caused by gut dysbiosis or pathogens – Calendula checks diarrhea, supports gut repair, and acts as a mild hemostatic, helping in cases where inflammation or irritation leads to bleeding.

For bacterial infections of the stomach lining – Calendula’s antibacterial properties may help clear Helicobacter pylori, a common culprit behind gastric ulcers.

Calendula’s Role in Heat & Inflammation

Releasing Internal Heat – Calendula has a mild diaphoretic action (promoting sweating), making it useful for clearing internal heat and cooling inflammatory conditions. It has been used as a wash or infusion to shorten the duration of eruptive diseases like measles and chickenpox.

Inflammatory Skin Conditions – With its cooling and drying energetics, Calendula works beautifully for weepy, inflamed skin conditions like eczema, rashes, and wounds slow to heal.

Calendula’s Affinity for the Lymphatic & Liver Systems

As a lymphatic, Calendula moves stagnant lymph, making it an excellent choice for infections where swollen lymph nodes are present, particularly in the groin and armpits.

It also acts as a hepatic—supporting liver function and bile flow while relaxing liver tension. This makes it especially helpful in cases of digestive sluggishness, poor detoxification, or hormonal imbalances tied to liver stagnation.

Calendula’s Role in Feminine & Breast Health

Vaginal Infections & Inflammation – Calendula works effectively as a vaginal wash or douche for both bacterial and fungal vaginitis.

Mastitis & Breast Support – Applied topically or taken internally, Calendula is excellent for soothing mastitis and promoting circulation in congested breast tissue. Photo by Kieran Murphy on Unsplash

Tissue States Where Calendula Excels

Stagnation & Dampness – Calendula moves fluids (especially in the lymphatic and digestive systems), clears congested tissues, and reduces excess mucus.

Heat & Inflammation – Calendula soothes hot, irritated tissues, whether it’s in the skin, gut, or liver.

Atrophy & Weakness – As an alterative, Calendula gently restores function over time, making it great for chronic conditions where tissues have become weak or undernourished.

Excess Mucus & Fluid Retention – Calendula dries and astringes, making it particularly helpful for weepy wounds, damp skin conditions, and excessive secretions in the digestive or reproductive systems.

By understanding Calendula through the lens of tissue states, we can better appreciate its wide-ranging actions. Whether you’re using it topically for wounds, internally for digestion, or as a lymphatic mover, Calendula proves itself as an herbal staple for restoring balance.

To summarize:

Matthew Wood’s Breakdown of Calendula’s Key Properties:

Wound healer – Applied externally, it acts as an antiseptic, bacteriostatic, and hemostatic. Lymphatic support – Used internally, it helps with swollen glands and lingering, unresolved infections (sound familiar? Calendula is a top-tier lymphatic herb!). Liver support – It helps lower high enzyme counts from liver damage. Gut soothing – Calms the digestive mucosa and other mucous membranes. Fever support – Warms the stomach, moves heat to the periphery, thins fluids, and promotes sweating. Menstrual ally – Encourages a timely period (acting as an emmenagogue). Immune tonic – Traditionally used in European folk medicine to prevent winter sickness—what we might call an immune tonic today.

Conclusion: A Golden Ally for Herbalists

Calendula is one of those herbs that keeps surprising you the more you work with it. Whether you’re whipping up a healing salve, brewing a bright golden tea, or using it to support digestion and lymph flow, this plant proves itself as an absolute staple in any herbalist’s toolkit. It’s gentle yet powerful, bringing deep, steady healing while teaching us about energetics, tissue states, and how to truly listen to the body.

Beyond all that, Calendula is just one of those herbs you fall in love with. It’s been passed down through generations, valued in both folk medicine and modern research, and continues to hold its place as one of the most beloved, versatile, and reliable plants we have.

My Thoughts

If you’re just getting started with herbalism, Calendula is a fantastic plant to work with. Infusing it into oils, drinking it as tea, or adding it to your formulations lets you experience its actions firsthand and start recognizing how it interacts with the body. And if you’ve been at this for a while? Well, there’s always more to learn—Calendula has a way of showing up with something new to teach, every time.

So, tell me—have you worked with Calendula before? Is it a favorite of yours, or are you just getting to know it? Drop a comment below, and let’s talk all things golden and resinous. 🌿✨

As always, like, comment, share, and subscribe if you learned something from this article!

Until next time,

-Agy

Coming This Week:

This week, I want to touch on how we approach formulating herbal remedies, herb-herb interactions, and the different types of synergy we can encounter.

Friday’s post for The Buffalo Herbalist Community will take a deeper dive into these concepts, complete with a PDF guide, worksheet, and an exploration of more herbal actions. Stay tuned!

🌿 Bonus: Calendula Monograph

If you’re the type who loves digging into the details, here’s a full breakdown of Calendula’s actions, energetics, and preparations—perfect for your herbal reference library!

Botanical Name:

Calendula officinalis

Common Names:

Marigold, Pot Marigold

Family:

Asteraceae

Parts Used:

Flower

Energetics:

Slightly warming (some sources say cooling), drying, constricting

Constituents:

Saponins, carotenoids, bitter principle, essential oils, sterols, flavonoids, mucilage

Tissue States:

Depression, atrophy, stagnation

Taste:

Aromatic, bitter, pungent

Actions:

Lymphatic, stimulant, vulnerary, emmenagogue, antifungal, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, cholagogue, alterative, astringent, relaxant, hepatic

Safety Considerations:

Internal use is contraindicated during pregnancy; topical use is safe. Those with allergies to the Asteraceae family, may experience an allergic reaction.

Preparations & Dosages

Infusion (Tea): 4-8 ounces up to 3 times daily or use as a compress.

Tincture: Fresh plant (1:2, 95% alcohol); dried plant (1:5, 70% alcohol). Dose: 1-3 mL up to 3 times daily.

Oil Infusion (Heat Method): Fill a clean, dry glass jar halfway with dried Calendula flowers. Pour in carrier oil (olive, jojoba, or sweet almond) until flowers are fully submerged, leaving an inch of space at the top. Place the jar in a double boiler or water bath and keep heat low (100-120°F / 38-49°C). Let the oil infuse for 2-4 hours, stirring occasionally. Avoid overheating. Strain through cheesecloth or a fine-mesh strainer, squeezing out excess oil. Store in a sterile, airtight bottle in a cool, dark place for up to a year.



