If you ever find yourself on a walk with me, you’ll quickly realize that I’ll be talking your ear off about all the medicinal plants we pass by—random, yet very important facts that you never knew you needed.

You’ll probably learn how dandelion got its name.

You’ll definitely hear about how plantain made its way here, why it’s literally everywhere, and—of course—I’ll insist that if you ever get a bug bite, you should chew it up a little and spit it right on the spot. (Trust me, it works.)

I’ll make absolutely sure you know the difference between Queen Anne’s Lace and hemlock—because I love you and want you to live.

And you will be forced to stop and admire the golden glow of goldenrod, because seriously, how the heck does nature make a color that vibrant?

But my absolute favorite thing to do on a walk with an unsuspecting companion?

I’m so glad you asked.

At some point—10/10 times—I will casually pluck a sprig of cleavers and throw it at you. No, not in the name of violence. In the name of stickiness. Because cleavers sticks to everything. And it is, hands down, my favorite thing in the world.

Even just writing about cleavers' little sticky fingers puts a smile on my face.

I mean, think about it—it’s a pure survival strategy. That ridiculous stickiness lets cleavers hitch a ride on a passing animal (or your unsuspecting pant leg), travel somewhere new, and boom—it spreads.

Nature is wild. And cleavers? Pure genius.

Cleavers: The Sticky Herb with Surprising Benefits

If you’ve ever wandered through a field and found a plant stubbornly clinging to your clothes, chances are you’ve met cleavers (Galium aparine). Also known as clivers, bedstraw, catchweed, or goosegrass, this resilient herb is a master of survival, with fibrous roots, a scrambling-erect stem, dull yellowish-green leaves, and tiny white flowers.

What’s in a Name?

The name “cleavers” comes from its most infamous trait—it “cleaves” to anything it touches. Covered in tiny, hooked hairs, its stem and seed pods act like natural Velcro, helping the plant latch onto animals (or unsuspecting passersby) to spread its seeds far and wide. In fact, cleavers is said to have even inspired the invention of Velcro itself!

But its botanical name, Galium, has an entirely different origin. Derived from the Greek word for milk, it refers to cleavers' ability to curdle milk, a trick traditionally used in cheesemaking—especially in England. Who knew??

Where Does It Grow?

Cleavers is widely distributed across Europe, Northern Africa, and Asia, stretching from Great Britain and the Canary Islands to Japan. It thrives in partial shade but can tolerate sunny spells as long as the soil is well-drained. Once you start noticing it, you’ll see it everywhere!

Phytochemicals: What’s Inside?

Cleavers is packed with powerful plant compounds that contribute to its medicinal properties:

Flavonoids & Coumarins – Support circulatory health and lymphatic flow

Plant Acids – Including caffeic, p-coumaric, gallic, p-hydroxybenzoic, salicylic, and citric acids, which have antioxidant and detoxifying effects

Iridoids – Such as asperuloside and rubichloric acid, which support lymphatic and diuretic functions

Tannins – Offer astringent properties, beneficial for skin and urinary health

A Well-Rounded Tonic

Cleavers has been revered in folk medicine for centuries, especially for its affinity with the lymphatic system, kidneys, and skin. Extracts from its aerial parts are even included in the British Herbal Pharmacopeia, where it’s recognized for its diuretic, alterative, anti-inflammatory, tonic, and astringent properties.

Cleavers is primarily used for lymphatic congestion, making it one of the most valuable lymphatic tonics available. What makes it unique is its cooling nature:

Red root is neutral

Calendula is warming

Cleavers is cooling, making it ideal for lymphatic stagnation with mild warmth or inflammation

This cooling action makes cleavers an essential remedy for swollen glands (lymphadenitis), tonsillitis, and adenoid issues. It’s often paired with Poke Root, Echinacea, and Calendula for deeper lymphatic support.

Beyond the Lymph:

Beyond the lymphatic system, cleavers has been traditionally used for:

Skin conditions – Particularly for dry skin types like psoriasis, often combined with Yellow Dock and Burdock

Urinary tract support – Used in infusions for cystitis and painful urinary conditions, often paired with urinary demulcents for extra soothing relief

Ulcers & Tumors – Folk medicine has long used cleavers to support the body’s ability to heal these conditions

A Traditional Perspective

Renowned herbalist David Hoffmann cites Priest and Priest, who describe cleavers as a:

“…soothing, relaxing, and diffusive diuretic: increases aqueous excretion, corrects inability to pass normal catabolic wastes, and relieves irritation. Preferred diuretic for exanthemas.”

But cleavers isn’t just known for its diuretic and lymphatic properties—it also has a deep connection to the nervous system, especially in Native American herbalism.

Herbalist Matthew Wood tells us that cleavers is considered “deer medicine,” a category of herbs within Native American herbalism associated with the nerves. Deer have been observed sleeping in patches of cleavers, which is said to mask their scent from predators. Even more fascinating? Does will sometimes give birth in these patches, linking cleavers to traditional birthing remedies.

Wood also highlights cleavers’ neurological benefits, describing it as a valuable herb for “gatherings of the nerves” and inflammation of the nerve endings. This aligns with its gentle, soothing nature, making it a potential ally for nervous tension and irritation, as well as its more well-known role in lymphatic and urinary support.

A plant that calms the nerves, skin, and lymphatic system while helping deer stay hidden in the wild? Nature really doesn’t miss.

A plant as unassuming as cleavers might not seem like a standout remedy at first glance, but tradition and science tell a different story. Herbalists have long recognized its role in lymphatic health, skin healing, nervous system support, and even childbirth, while modern research is beginning to uncover the mechanisms behind these uses—and even more surprising benefits.

Let’s take a closer look at what the research says about cleavers’ immune-boosting, antioxidant, and wound-healing properties.

Cleavers & The Immune System: What Science Says

We already know cleavers has a long history of use in folk medicine—especially for skin conditions, detoxification, and lymphatic support. But science is catching up, and this study took a deep dive into one of its lesser-known properties: immune support.

Ilina et al. (2020) tested a raw infusion of cleavers (basically a strong tea) along with bioactive fractions to see if it had immunostimulatory (immune-boosting) and antioxidant effects. They used some lab-based tests to measure how cleavers influenced lymphocyte activity (a key player in the immune response) and whether it could neutralize harmful free radicals like nitric oxide (NO) and hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂).

The Results? Pretty Impressive.

Cleavers significantly boosted immune cell activity, meaning it may help the body mount a stronger defense when needed.

It also showed powerful antioxidant effects, helping to scavenge free radicals and potentially protect against cell damage and inflammation.

Why This Matters

These findings give some scientific weight to what herbalists have known for centuries: cleavers isn’t just a gentle detoxifier—it actively supports immune function and skin healing. Its antioxidant properties also make it a valuable herb for reducing oxidative stress (which is linked to aging, chronic disease, and inflammation).

While more research is always needed, this study helps validate cleavers’ traditional use as a topical wound healer and immune-supporting herb. In other words? Nature knew what she was doing.

Cleavers & Antioxidants: A Natural Defense Against Oxidative Stress

Cleavers is well-known for its lymphatic and skin-supporting properties, but this study took a closer look at another key benefit: its antioxidant potential. Researchers analyzed various extracts of cleavers to determine how effectively they could neutralize harmful free radicals—unstable molecules linked to aging, inflammation, and chronic disease.

What They Tested

Bokhari et al. (2012) extracted cleavers using methanol and then separated it into different solvent-based fractions:

n-hexane

Ethyl acetate

Butanol

Aqueous (water-based) fraction

They then ran a series of in vitro (lab) tests to evaluate:

Antioxidant capacity (DPPH, superoxide radical scavenging, phosphomolybdate assay)

Reducing power (ability to neutralize oxidative damage using ABTS, hydroxyl, and hydrogen peroxide assays)

Total flavonoid & phenolic content (key plant compounds known for their protective effects)

The Results? The Aqueous Extract Stole the Show

While all the fractions showed some level of free radical scavenging activity, the aqueous (water-based) fraction was the most potent, effectively neutralizing:

DPPH, ABTS, hydroxyl, hydrogen peroxide, and superoxide radicals

Meaning it may help combat oxidative stress and reduce cell damage

Interestingly, they found a strong correlation between the total phenolic content and antioxidant activity, suggesting that cleavers' polyphenols and flavonoids play a major role in its protective effects.

Why This Matters

These findings reinforce cleavers’ role as a powerful herbal ally for reducing oxidative stress, which is linked to chronic disease, aging, and inflammation. The fact that the water-based extract was the most effective also means that simple herbal infusions and teas could be a highly beneficial and accessible way to tap into its antioxidant properties.

So next time you sip on cleavers tea? Just know—it’s doing a whole lot more than just supporting your lymphatic system.

Cleavers & Wound Healing: A Scientific Look at This Traditional Remedy

Cleavers (Galium aparine L.) has been used for centuries in traditional medicine to support skin health and aid in wound healing. But how does it actually work at a cellular and molecular level? (Beirami et al., 2024) set out to explore just that—investigating cleavers' effects on skin regeneration, antibacterial activity, and its ability to promote wound closure.

What the Researchers Did

To better understand how cleavers works as a wound healer, scientists analyzed its phytochemical profile using HPTLC fingerprinting, a technique that identifies plant compounds. They then conducted several lab-based tests to evaluate:

Antimicrobial activity – Testing cleavers extract against S. aureus, E. coli, and S. epidermidis

Antioxidant properties – Using the DPPH test to measure its ability to fight oxidative stress (compared to ascorbic acid)

Cell viability & safety – Checking for any toxic effects on human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVEC) and normal human dermal fibroblasts (NHDF)

Wound healing effects – Using a scratch assay to see if cleavers helped speed up cell migration and wound closure

The Results? Cleavers Lives Up to Its Reputation.

Phytochemical analysis confirmed cleavers is rich in phenols, flavonoids, tannins, plant acids, alkaloids, anthraquinones, terpenoids, sterols, salicin, saponins, and iridoids—compounds known for their skin-healing and anti-inflammatory effects.

Antimicrobial tests showed that cleavers extract was most effective against Staphylococcus aureus (a common skin infection culprit), while E. coli and S. epidermidis were less susceptible.

The antioxidant activity of cleavers was comparable to ascorbic acid , reinforcing its ability to protect skin cells from oxidative stress.

No cytotoxic effects were observed, meaning cleavers extract was completely safe for the human skin cells tested.

Wound healing effects? The scratch assay showed improved cell migration and faster wound closure, supporting its use as a natural wound healer.

Why This Matters

This study provides scientific backing for cleavers' long-standing use in traditional medicine for skin and wound care. Its antioxidant, antimicrobial, and wound-healing effects make it a promising herbal remedy for minor cuts, infections, and skin regeneration.

But perhaps most exciting is what this research suggests for future studies—cleavers may have even more profound effects on wound healing, including its role in angiogenesis (new blood vessel formation) and cell proliferation. Further research in animal models and deeper phytochemical analysis could uncover new ways to harness its healing power.

How to Use Cleavers: Subscriber Question!

So, what’s the best way to prepare cleavers? Well, cleavers is best enjoyed fresh, but dried preparations work well too. Whether you’re making a simple tea, tincture, or fresh juice, here’s how to get the most out of this herb:

Infusion (Tea): Steep 2-3 teaspoons of dried cleavers in hot water for 10-15 minutes. Drink up to 3 times a day.

Tincture: Use a fresh herb tincture (1:2, 95% alcohol) at a dose of 5-10 mL (1-2 teaspoons), 3 times a day.

Fresh Plant Juice: Take 2-5 mL of freshly pressed cleavers juice up to 3 times daily.

Because cleavers is a mild yet effective herb, it works best when used consistently over time—so think of it as something you incorporate into your routine rather than a quick fix.

My Thoughts

Cleavers is one of those plants that most people overlook—until it’s stuck to their pants. But once you start paying attention, you realize it’s everywhere, quietly working its magic. It’s the kind of herb that doesn’t force anything; it just encourages flow—whether that’s in the lymphatic system, the nervous system, or even wound healing.

What I love most about cleavers is how gentle yet incredibly effective it is. It’s not flashy, and it doesn’t demand attention, but it gets the job done—clearing out stagnation, soothing inflammation, and helping the body do what it’s already designed to do. And the best part? The science is catching up to what herbalists have known for centuries.

So, next time you find a little sprig of cleavers clinging to you, maybe don’t brush it off so quickly. It’s not just hitching a ride—it’s offering something pretty remarkable in return.

