Ginkgo biloba isn’t just ancient—it’s prehistoric. This resilient species has stood tall for over 150 million years, surviving everything from ice ages to mass extinctions. Often called a “living fossil,” it captivated even Charles Darwin for its striking longevity and unchanged form.

While much of the plant world evolved or vanished, Ginkgo endured, thanks in part to its sacred status in China, where it was lovingly cultivated near temples and protected across generations.

Historically, it was the nut that held value in Chinese medicine. But in more recent times, attention shifted to the leaves, particularly their lush green summer form, which revealed a different kind of potential. This evolution in use didn’t emerge from traditional lore, but from scientific curiosity.

In the 1960s, researchers in Germany began studying Ginkgo for its effects on circulation. What they discovered in the leaves was remarkable—a potent concentration of flavonoids and other compounds that led to the development of a standardized extract still used in clinical practice today.

Initially, this extract gained recognition for improving blood flow, especially to the extremities and the brain. As research progressed, however, Ginkgo revealed even more. It appeared to support cognitive function, slow mental decline, and provide antioxidant protection at the cellular level.

Now one of the most well-researched herbs in Western herbalism, Ginkgo’s benefits extend beyond memory support. Studies continue to examine its effects on vascular health, emotional balance, and the aging brain.

In a fast-paced world, Ginkgo reminds us that true strength lies in resilience, and that the key to healing is often rooted in what has already stood the test of time.

Note: Members of The Buffalo Herbalist Community—you'll find your printable materia medica PDF (complete with a diagram linking its key constituents to their pharmacological effects) for Ginkgo just after the bibliography.

A Plant That Bridges Tradition and Research

While its modern story often begins in the 1960s, Ginkgo’s medicinal use stretches back more than 2,000 years. In China and beyond, it was traditionally used for everything from respiratory issues to skin conditions. Today, it grows not just in Asia but also in Europe, North America, Argentina, and New Zealand - its medicine crossing borders much like its seeds once did on the wind.

Contemporary research has explored Ginkgo’s role in conditions like asthma, tuberculosis, bronchitis, vascular insufficiency, nervous tension, and even metabolic issues like diabetes.

One standardized extract in particular, EGb 761, has been the subject of numerous studies, revealing antioxidant and neuroprotective properties. It scavenges the free radicals we’re constantly generating through stress, pollution, inflammation, and time. When combined with other antioxidant-rich plants like grape seed, bilberry, or green tea, its protective effects are often amplified.

The pharmacological profile of Ginkgo is complex, but not confusing: its power lies in synergy. Compounds like quercetin, kaempferol, bilobalide, ginkgolides, and ginkgolic acid work across different pathways - from dilating blood vessels to calming overactive immune responses to protecting neurons from oxidative injury.

And yet, as with many plant medicines, Ginkgo walks the tightrope between traditional use and modern expectation.

Clinical trials often focus on safety and efficacy, but fewer studies truly examine biopharmaceutical qualities - the how, when, and where of absorption, metabolism, and dose. As herbal products inch closer to pharmaceutical scrutiny, plants like Ginkgo are expected to meet the same rigorous standards as synthetic drugs.

But botanical medicine doesn't always lend itself to reduction. It thrives in complexity. And therein lies both the challenge, and the beauty, of herbal research.

The Chemistry Behind the Leaves: Ginkgo’s Active Constituents

If Ginkgo’s long history speaks to its resilience, its chemistry explains its staying power.

Hidden inside those fan-shaped leaves is a vibrant world of phytochemicals - each contributing in its own way to the plant’s healing potential.

Over the years, researchers have uncovered a remarkably complex profile: flavonoids, terpenoids, lignans, acids, sugars, and more. Some of these compounds have been known for generations. Others were only recently brought to light with the help of modern lab work.

Flavonoids: Antioxidant Guardians

Let’s begin with flavonoids. These plant-based antioxidants are among Ginkgo’s most abundant and well-known constituents.

Their main job? Neutralizing free radicals that contribute to inflammation, aging, and cellular stress.

Ginkgo leaves contain more than 100 identified flavonoids, including quercetin, kaempferol, and isorhamnetin, often bound to sugars in unique glycoside forms.

Researchers have also found rarer compounds like biginkgosides and biflavonoids such as ginkgetin and sciadopitysin, many of which are being studied for their potential to support the brain and nervous system.

Terpenoids: Circulation and Neuroprotection

Next are the terpenoids - particularly ginkgolides A through J and bilobalide.

These compounds are partly responsible for Ginkgo’s reputation as a circulatory and brain-supportive herb.

Some terpenoids may help protect nerve cells, reduce platelet aggregation, and support blood flow in areas where it’s often compromised, like the brain and extremities. Bilobalide, once believed to be the only sesquiterpene in the plant, has a newly discovered isomer, showing us there’s still more to learn from this ancient tree.

Acids, Lignans, and Proanthocyanidins

Beyond the more famous groups, Ginkgo contains several antioxidant phenolic acids, including caffeic, ferulic, and gallic acid. These offer further protection against cellular damage and are thought to support vascular integrity.

Lignans have been found in the seeds, roots, and more recently, in Ginkgo extracts. These polyphenols may protect tissues from oxidative stress and inflammation.

Alongside them, proanthocyanidins, specifically prodelphinidins and procyanidins, contribute to vascular support and may work synergistically with Ginkgo’s flavonoids.

Polyprenols and Polysaccharides

Polyprenols are long-chain compounds structurally similar to dolichols, which play roles in cellular processes in humans. Though still being researched, their presence in Ginkgo suggests possible benefits for immune regulation and cell repair.

Polysaccharides found in Ginkgo leaves are composed of sugars like rhamnose, arabinose, glucose, and galactose. These complex sugars may also contribute to immune modulation, although their exact function is still being explored.

A Note on Safety: Toxic Compounds

Not all of Ginkgo’s chemistry is gentle. The seeds contain 4′-O-methylpyridoxine (MPN), a neurotoxin that serves as a reminder of the importance of preparation and dosing in herbal medicine. Ginkgolic acids, part of a group of alkylphenols, can also be irritating or allergenic in high amounts, which is why modern Ginkgo extracts are carefully standardized to minimize their presence.

Ginkgo’s Many Faces: A Pharmacological Powerhouse

Ginkgo biloba isn’t just a memory herb.

While it's earned fame for its brain-boosting benefits, its pharmacological reach extends across a wide landscape of conditions - from respiratory distress and cardiovascular disease to neuroprotection, diabetes, and even cancer.

Extracts from Ginkgo (most notably EGb 761) have been used in traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years, often targeting heart, lung, and nervous system complaints. Modern research confirms many of these uses, showing that Ginkgo can increase cerebral blood flow, reduce inflammation, modulate oxidative stress, protect the liver, and even inhibit platelet aggregation.

What's fascinating is that the whole extract often performs better than isolated compounds - a potent reminder of herbal synergy at work.

Ginkgo and Cancer: A Leaf in the Fight?

When it comes to cancer, Ginkgo isn’t a miracle cure - but it’s doing enough in lab studies to make researchers lean in a little closer.

In animal models of liver cancer (specifically hepatocellular carcinoma), Ginkgo extracts helped improve liver tissue structure, lowered tumor markers like AFP and GPC-3, and even shifted gene expression toward tumor-suppressing profiles.

In lung cancer models, extracts from the fruit’s outer skin (the exocarp) slowed tumor growth and disrupted blood vessel formation - a crucial process tumors rely on to expand and spread. This seems to happen through modulation of major pathways like VEGF and Wnt/β-catenin.

Ginkgo’s impact isn’t limited to the lungs or liver.

In studies on gastric cancer cells, the extract slowed cell growth, halted the cell cycle, and lowered expression of well-known cancer-related genes like cyclin D1 and c-Myc. It even appears to interfere with chemoresistance by targeting the ERK1/2 signaling pathway, an area where conventional therapies often struggle.

All that said, these findings live mostly in the world of petri dishes and mouse models. We’re a long way from knowing how these effects play out in the human body.

But what’s interesting is how Ginkgo keeps showing up - gently nudging inflammatory, vascular, and genetic pathways tied to cancer. It’s not a headline-stealer, but it might be a quiet supporting actor in future integrative cancer care.

Ginkgo and Memory: Not Just for the Forgetful

One of the most studied uses of Ginkgo biloba - especially the standardized extract EGb 761 - is its potential to support memory and cognition. But the research goes beyond casual forgetfulness and into more serious terrain: Alzheimer’s, vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, and even frontotemporal dementia.

What makes Ginkgo interesting here is its multi-pronged approach.

It seems to protect neurons from oxidative damage, help regulate glutamate (the excitatory neurotransmitter that can get a little too excited in neurodegenerative diseases) and reduce the formation and toxicity of amyloid plaques - those sticky proteins that famously build up in Alzheimer’s disease.

EGb 761 also appears to modulate neurotransmission and enhance blood flow to the brain, offering both protective and performance-boosting benefits.

Clinical trials have shown that Ginkgo may help slow cognitive decline in some individuals, particularly in the early stages of dementia. While it’s not a cure - and results can vary - it’s one of the few botanicals with this level of data behind it for neurodegenerative conditions.

In short: Ginkgo isn’t a fix-all for memory loss, but it is one of the more promising herbal allies in the space between aging gracefully and staying mentally sharp. For those navigating cognitive changes, it may offer a thread of support woven through science, tradition, and hope.

Ginkgo and Blood Sugar: A Subtle Hand in Metabolic Balance

Diabetes is complex, rooted in inflammation, insulin resistance, mitochondrial dysfunction, and often the exhaustion of the body’s own regulatory systems.

What makes Ginkgo biloba compelling here isn’t that it behaves like a pharmaceutical. It doesn’t. It works more like a gentle conductor, helping the orchestra of metabolic function play in tune again.

In experimental studies, Ginkgo’s compounds, especially bilobalide and ginkgolide B, have shown potential to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation in adipose (fat) tissue. Bilobalide, in particular, appears to protect fat cells from oxygen deprivation-induced damage, while also boosting the secretion of adiponectin, an anti-inflammatory hormone that improves insulin response. It also tamps down inflammatory pathways such as NF-κB and JNK, both of which are commonly activated in insulin resistance.

Animal models show ginkgolide B improving blood vessel responsiveness, increasing the activity of superoxide dismutase (a key antioxidant), and boosting nitric oxide availability. These effects support vascular health in a condition that is often hard on blood vessels.

In other words, Ginkgo doesn’t necessarily “lower blood sugar” like metformin or insulin. Instead, it supports the web of systems that become dysregulated in diabetes—vascular tone, inflammation, oxidative stress, and insulin signaling. In a condition defined by slow, systemic wear-and-tear, that’s exactly the kind of support that may matter most over time.

Weight, Inflammation, and the Metabolic Puzzle: Where Ginkgo Fits In

Obesity isn't just about weight.

It's a complex, systemic state of low-grade inflammation, insulin resistance, and metabolic disruption - often triggered by high-fat, high-sugar diets and compounded by stress and hormonal shifts.

Ginkgo’s role here is subtle but promising.

In rodent studies, Ginkgo biloba extract (GBE) has been shown to reduce weight gain and fat accumulation, even in animals fed a high-fat diet. But what’s more compelling is how it does this.

Ginkgo appears to support insulin signaling pathways—specifically by increasing the expression of insulin receptors (IR) and promoting Akt phosphorylation, a key step in glucose uptake. At the same time, it lowers inflammatory markers like TNF-α and reduces activation of NF-κB, one of the master switches of inflammation.

Certain flavonoid compounds in Ginkgo—such as ginkgetin, bilobetin, isoginkgetin, and sciadopitysin—have also shown the ability to inhibit pancreatic lipase, the enzyme responsible for breaking down dietary fat. While not as potent as pharmaceutical lipase inhibitors, they offer a gentler way of slowing fat absorption and modulating lipid metabolism.

In other studies, Ginkgo compounds helped reduce fat deposits in the liver and enhanced the activity of enzymes involved in breaking down triglycerides, such as adipose triglyceride lipase (ATGL) and hormone-sensitive lipase. These changes are thought to be partially mediated by the activation of SIRT1 and AMPK—metabolic regulators that help shift the body away from storage and toward energy expenditure.

To be clear, Ginkgo isn’t a weight-loss herb. But its metabolic effects suggest a role in supporting healthier fat metabolism, particularly when used as part of a broader strategy focused on reducing inflammation and improving insulin sensitivity.

Ginkgo and the Heart: A Look at Cardiovascular Support

Ginkgo’s heart-protective potential goes beyond folklore - modern research reveals several mechanisms that may support cardiovascular health, especially in the face of high-fat diets and elevated cholesterol.

Initial investigations looked at how compounds from Ginkgo seeds (including both water- and fat-soluble extracts) influence cholesterol metabolism. In vitro studies showed that Ginkgo extracts could affect how the liver produces apolipoprotein B and regulates LDL receptors, both key players in blood lipid balance.

In animal studies, whole Ginkgo seeds helped lower liver cholesterol, while the lipid-soluble components seemed especially effective at reducing harmful cholesterol without raising blood levels.

In mice fed a high-fat diet, Ginkgo seed ethanol extract helped prevent fat accumulation and lowered body weight. This was tied to a notable decrease in adipocyte size and epididymal fat mass, suggesting that Ginkgo’s impact isn’t just theoretical - it may translate into real metabolic shifts.

One study even found that detoxified Ginkgo nut powder improved lipid metabolism and reduced liver fat, triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, and leptin levels in obese mice. The powder also enhanced the activity of enzymes involved in fat breakdown, such as hormone-sensitive lipase and adipose triglyceride lipase.

Altogether, these findings suggest that Ginkgo biloba, particularly its seed-based extracts, could be a valuable ally in managing cardiovascular health by improving cholesterol profiles, reducing fat accumulation, and supporting metabolic resilience.

Antioxidant Effects

Oxidative stress is one of the silent forces behind aging and degeneration. When tissues are overwhelmed by reactive oxygen species (ROS) - damaging free radicals - we start to see a cascade of issues: DNA damage, protein dysfunction, and lipid peroxidation. This has serious implications for the brain, heart, skin, and sensory systems over time.

Ginkgo biloba is rich in antioxidant compounds, particularly flavonoids and terpenes, which seem to work together to neutralize a wide range of free radicals, including superoxide, hydroxyl, nitric oxide, and peroxyl radicals.

This synergistic action is part of why it's difficult to study one isolated antioxidant in Ginkgo - the plant works through a constellation of compounds.

Research has shown that extracts like EGb 761 help defend tissues by increasing antioxidant enzymes such as glutathione, superoxide dismutase (SOD), and glutathione peroxidase (GPX), while lowering harmful byproducts like malondialdehyde (MDA) and nitric oxide (NO). These effects have been observed in brain tissue, liver cells, and even in models of ischemic injury.

For example, in human neuroblastoma cells exposed to oxidative peptides, ginkgolide B reduced ROS and RNS production and supported mitochondrial function. In animal models, EGb 761 helped reduce age-related increases in oxidative damage and improved antioxidant enzyme levels in the brain. Even when oxidative stress was induced by chemotherapy agents like cisplatin, Ginkgo appeared to buffer the damage.

While we often think of antioxidants as simple "scavengers," Ginkgo offers a more dynamic and layered form of protection.

It's not just about neutralizing a single radical but helping the body restore redox balance across multiple systems.

For those exploring herbal allies for aging, cognition, or cardiovascular support, this is one of the key reasons Ginkgo continues to earn its place in modern herbal medicine.

Anti-Inflammatory Effects

Inflammation is the body’s frontline defense, but when it sticks around too long, it becomes part of the problem.

Chronic inflammation plays a role in everything from asthma to autoimmune disease, and researchers have long been curious about how certain plants might help dial down the immune overreaction.

Ginkgo biloba contains a group of polyphenols and biflavonoids, like ginkgetin and isoginkgetin, that have shown anti-inflammatory activity in both in vitro and in vivo studies.

In one allergy model, compounds from Ginkgo significantly reduced the presence of key inflammatory cytokines like TNF-α, IL-6, and prostaglandin E2. They also tamped down the expression of COX-2 and nitric oxide - two well-known players in the inflammatory cascade.

In human lung cells stimulated with neutrophil elastase, ginkgetin interrupted signaling through the Akt and p38 pathways, both of which are involved in inflammatory gene expression. These effects also translated to animal models, where treated mice showed reduced airway inflammation and fewer immune cells crowding the lungs.

While much of the data comes from controlled lab settings, the findings are promising. They suggest Ginkgo’s anti-inflammatory properties could be especially relevant for respiratory inflammation and allergic conditions—something traditional medicine systems have tapped into for centuries.

Antidepressant Effects

Depression is a multifaceted condition that reaches far beyond mood. It touches memory, sleep, energy, immunity, and even gut health. And while pharmaceuticals are a mainstay for many, there’s growing interest in botanicals that offer support through different mechanisms—especially those that act on inflammation, neuroprotection, and the gut-brain axis.

Ginkgo biloba has shown potential in several of these areas. Studies suggest that GBE (Ginkgo biloba extract) can reduce depressive symptoms, particularly in older adults and individuals recovering from stress-related conditions.

One of its key actions appears to be the regulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein involved in neuroplasticity and emotional resilience. In animal models, GBE prevented stress-induced changes in BDNF expression and reduced markers of neuroinflammation like TNF-α and IL-1.

Interestingly, Ginkgo’s effects go beyond the brain.

Ginkgo-derived polysaccharides seem to modulate the gut microbiota in ways that restore balance after chronic stress - supporting the emerging view of depression as a condition influenced by gut health. In mice, these polysaccharides boosted levels of serotonin and dopamine in several brain regions, suggesting a role in neurotransmitter regulation as well.

Ginkgo’s diterpene compounds (like the ginkgolides) have also shown antidepressant-like effects in preclinical studies. Though not anxiolytic in these models, their neuroprotective and metabolic effects are promising for conditions like major depressive disorder. When combined with medications like venlafaxine, GBE enhanced outcomes - offering a potential synergistic effect.

Taken together, these findings suggest that Ginkgo may help ease depressive symptoms by protecting neurons, calming inflammation, and even shifting the microbial terrain of the gut. While it’s not a cure, it offers a compelling adjunctive approach for those navigating the complex landscape of mood and mental health.

Anti-Aging Effects

Aging is more than just the slow passage of time. It’s a complex biochemical process driven by oxidative stress, chronic inflammation, and cellular exhaustion. Over the years, these forces reveal themselves outwardly through wrinkles and dullness in the skin, and internally through changes in cognition, metabolism, and resilience.

Ginkgo biloba, often praised for its cognitive benefits, has also shown potential as a supportive herb for healthy aging. Its antioxidant compounds—including flavonoids and lactones—help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. These compounds support key enzymes like superoxide dismutase (SOD) and glutathione peroxidase (GPX), which are essential for defending against oxidative stress.

In skin cells, Ginkgo extract has been shown to improve hydration, reduce inflammation, and protect against UV-induced damage. Studies using HaCaT keratinocytes suggest that topical Ginkgo formulas are well absorbed and may support barrier function. Animal studies have echoed these findings, showing Ginkgo’s protective effects against frostbite and cold-induced oxidative injury, suggesting that it helps preserve tissue health under environmental stress.

There’s also promising data on Ginkgo’s ability to support brain aging. In aged mice, Ginkgo supplementation improved memory and reduced markers of inflammation. Total lactones of Ginkgo (TLG) helped lower nitric oxide levels and protect against neuronal death. While research into its effects on central nervous system aging is still ongoing, the early findings are encouraging.

Although more studies are needed, Ginkgo’s combination of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotective actions positions it as a valuable botanical in the conversation around graceful aging.

A Note on Contraindications: When to Pause with Ginkgo

While Ginkgo biloba is generally well-tolerated, there are situations where caution is warranted - especially when it comes to bleeding risk.

Because Ginkgo can mildly thin the blood and reduce platelet aggregation, combining it with NSAIDs, antiplatelet agents, or anticoagulants (like aspirin or warfarin) may increase the risk of bleeding. There’s even a documented case of spontaneous eye bleeding in an older adult taking both aspirin and Ginkgo, and larger studies have confirmed an elevated bleeding risk in those on blood-thinning medications.

If you're preparing for surgery, it’s typically advised to stop Ginkgo at least 36 hours in advance, although some practitioners extend that window further out of caution.

As for pregnancy, breastfeeding, and early infancy - we just don’t have enough data to say whether Ginkgo is safe. Until more is known, it’s best avoided in these populations.

Lastly, for those with a history of seizures or epilepsy, Ginkgo warrants special care. Compounds found in the seeds, and in trace amounts in the leaves, may lower the seizure threshold, especially at high doses or when improperly processed. This doesn’t mean Ginkgo is off-limits entirely, but it does mean it should be used with medical supervision in sensitive cases.

To Close

Ginkgo biloba is not a miracle herb, but it doesn’t need to be. Its strength lies not in solving everything, but in quietly supporting the systems that help us endure.

From the roots of tradition to the branches of modern pharmacology, Ginkgo reminds us that resilience isn’t about avoiding hardship. It’s about adapting intelligently through it.

We often look to herbs for quick fixes or single solutions, but Ginkgo resists that kind of reduction. It works in networks, over time, and through synergy. Whether it’s nourishing the aging brain, tempering inflammation, protecting fragile tissues, or guiding metabolic systems back into rhythm, Ginkgo offers a kind of botanical wisdom built for the long game.

In a culture obsessed with instant results and constant optimization, Ginkgo asks us to think differently. To consider not just what works quickly, but what endures. In that way, this ancient tree may be one of the most relevant plant medicines we have today.

If this piece resonated with you, I’d love to hear your thoughts. Like it, share it with someone who might find it helpful, and feel free to leave a comment—I always enjoy hearing from you.

See you next time,

-Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

Members of The Buffalo Herbalist Community - you can find your Ginkgo biloba materia medica (complete with a diagram linking its key constituents to their pharmacological effects) here: