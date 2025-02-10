Herbal medicine is often seen as either completely harmless or inherently dangerous—with very little room in between. But the truth is far more complex. Understanding herbal safety requires more than blanket statements or alarmist headlines—it demands a look at context, dosage, preparation, and most importantly, the quality of the research behind the claims.

The Buffalo Herbalist Community is where we peel back the layers of herbal medicine—using science, tradition, and critical analysis to explore what actually makes an herb safe or unsafe.

Today’s topic: Herbal toxicity myths—and how flawed research methods have shaped public perception of herbal safety. We’re diving into the science behind comfrey and bitter orange, two botanicals that have been both praised and vilified.

Let’s talk about how herbal toxicology gets portrayed in the media—and why it’s so important to take a critical look at how studies are conducted and reported.

We live in a world where big pharmaceutical companies control much of the health and wellness narrative. If an herb is seen as a threat to their profits, it’s easy to spin a study to make it look dangerous. Now, I’m not saying every study is biased—but the way research is framed, funded, and publicized absolutely shapes public perception. And this brings me to comfrey.

Comfrey: The Infamous “Toxic” Herb

There’s a well-known study on comfrey (Symphytum officinale) that looked at its potential liver toxicity. Researchers fed male transgenic Big Blue rats a diet where 2% of their total intake was comfrey root for 12 weeks—which works out to 500 mg/kg/day of comfrey.

The results? The rats developed liver mutations, leading researchers to conclude that comfrey’s pyrrolizidine alkaloids (PAs) could be mutagenic and carcinogenic with long-term exposure (Mei et al., 2005).

Sounds scary, right? But here’s the problem — to match these dosages, a human would have to consume over 30g of comfrey root every single day for an extended period. That’s not just impractical — it’s impossible under normal use. Yet, because of this study, comfrey is widely labeled as hepatotoxic, reinforcing the flawed idea that any presence of toxicity in an herb automatically makes it dangerous.

This is where dose matters — as Paracelsus famously said, “The dose makes the poison.”

Comfrey | Photo by Johannes Heel on Unsplash

