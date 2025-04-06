Let’s talk about something I see all over herbal social media that grinds my gears.



Posts titled things like “Herbs for Anxiety” or “Plants for Depression,” paired with aesthetically pleasing carousels featuring lavender, lemon balm, St. John’s Wort, and ashwagandha—no context, no nuance, just vibes.

No mention of plant parts.

No preparation methods.

No contraindications, drug interactions, or—most importantly—why any of these herbs are being recommended in the first place.

And while I’m so here for more people getting curious about herbal medicine, this kind of oversimplification is where things can start to go sideways. I’ve seen posts casually recommending St. John’s Wort (Hypericum perforatum) for depression with zero mention of the fact that it can interact with dozens of medications.

Meanwhile, herbs like Rhodiola (Rhodiola rosea)—widely sold as “gentle adaptogens”—have been shown to affect the cytochrome P450 system, the very system your liver uses to process most prescription drugs. That means your meds might be metabolized too quickly (and stop working) or not quickly enough (hello, side effects)—and yes, that matters.

This is the nuance that gets flattened when we romanticize herbalism as purely intuitive or “natural,” and ignore everything we’ve learned through biochemistry and pharmacology. And here’s my position, in case it’s not clear:



💀 I will die on the hill that honoring tradition and respecting science are not mutually exclusive.

We can (and should) understand concepts like pharmacognosy—the study of medicinal compounds derived from natural sources—and use that knowledge to deepen our relationship with plant medicine. Science doesn’t erase ancestral wisdom. It helps us practice it safely, with clarity and respect.

So today, I want to walk you through some core concepts that I think every herbal-curious person should know—especially if you’re managing chronic illness or taking prescription medications. This isn’t fear-mongering. It’s a roadmap for using plants with confidence.

Because if we’re going to keep calling herbalism the “original medicine”?

Then it’s time we start treating it like medicine.

Before we get into today’s topic, I want to highlight a recent post I wrote for The Buffalo Herbalist Community: “Herbal Toxicity Myths & the Science Behind Safety.” That piece explored how flawed research methods and media narratives have shaped public perception of certain herbs—like comfrey (Symphytum officinale) and bitter orange (Citrus aurantium)—labeling them as toxic or dangerous without enough nuance or context.

In that article, I broke down why dosage actually matters, why rodent studies don’t always translate to human outcomes, and why critical thinking is a must when navigating herbal toxicology. If you haven’t read it yet, you can find the full piece here:

Herbal Toxicity Myths

I highly recommend it—especially if you're someone who’s ever felt spooked off an herb by a single study.

In today’s post, I want to continue that conversation by diving deeper into why even herbs with stellar safety records can occasionally cause rare side effects.

We’ll talk about things like phytochemical variability, synergy, and how understanding herbal medicine through both a scientific and traditional lens can make your practice more effective—and way safer. Especially if you're working with clients (or yourself) who are also taking prescription medications.

Because herbalism isn’t a straight line to natural remedy bliss. It’s a nuanced, evolving, powerful form of medicine. And we need to treat it that way.

Phytochemical Variability and Synergy: The Core of Herbal Safety

When people talk about herbs being “natural,” it’s easy to forget how chemically complex they are. A single plant may contain dozens—or even hundreds—of phytochemicals, all working together to create its therapeutic effect.

But here’s the thing: those compounds are not always present in the same amounts or ratios. And that’s where phytochemical variability comes in.

Why Phytochemical Variability Matters

The chemical makeup of a plant is influenced by everything from its genetics to its developmental stage, to the growing conditions it experiences. Factors like soil quality, climate, altitude, rainfall, and even the timing of harvest can affect the concentration and bioactivity of the plant’s constituents. Then there’s post-harvest processing—how the herb is dried, stored, extracted, or prepared. All of these steps can shift the balance of its compounds, sometimes subtly, sometimes significantly.

This kind of variation isn’t usually dangerous, but it’s one of the reasons that rare adverse reactions can occur, even with herbs considered very safe. For example, if a batch of an herb ends up with unusually high levels of a particular compound due to environmental or processing factors, it might behave differently in the body than expected.

On the other hand, that same variability can also explain why someone might try an herb and feel like it “just doesn’t work.” Maybe the chemistry wasn’t quite right. Maybe it wasn’t prepared in the best way for that person’s needs.

To make matters more complex, most herbal products on the market aren’t standardized to contain consistent levels of active compounds. Labels often don’t indicate which part of the plant is used or how it was prepared, let alone the concentration of key constituents. This lack of consistency can lead to unpredictable outcomes—and is one reason why regulation in herbal medicine is such a hot topic right now (Khoobchandani, 2024).

Understanding Synergy in Whole-Plant Medicine

But there’s another crucial piece here: synergy.

In herbal medicine, synergy refers to the way a plant’s compounds work together in a kind of natural harmony. Some stimulate, some calm, some protect from toxicity. When taken as a whole, they often produce a gentler, more balanced effect than when one compound is isolated and concentrated.

This concept isn’t unique to herbalism—it’s supported by chemical ecology. Research shows that in nature, combinations of plant secondary metabolites often deter generalist herbivores (rabbits, deer, etc.) more effectively than single compounds (Richards et al., 2016). In other words, plants evolved complex chemical cocktails for a reason.

So, what happens when we disrupt that synergy?

Let’s say we isolate one “active” compound and put it in a pill. We lose the buffering compounds—the ones that might soften side effects or enhance absorption.

That’s when we start seeing exaggerated effects, unexpected reactions, or reduced efficacy.

Even gentle herbs can feel harsh or ineffective if their natural balance is thrown off.

All of this underscores why whole-plant integrity and preparation methods matter. Why quality, context, and chemistry matter. And why, even as we honor traditional knowledge, we must stay open to what modern science reveals about how plants work—and how they interact with our bodies.

Because at the end of the day, phytochemical variability and synergy aren’t just advanced concepts—they’re the foundation of what makes herbal medicine both powerful and safe.

Plant Parts & Preparation: Why the Details Matter

When we talk about using a particular herb, we’re not just talking about the species—we’re also talking about the part of the plant being used.

And that matters more than most people realize.

Different parts of the same plant can have completely different phytochemical profiles and, therefore, entirely different therapeutic effects.

This isn’t a minor detail—it’s foundational to how herbal medicine works. A great example of this is dandelion (Taraxacum officinale).

The leaf acts as a gentle diuretic, supporting the kidneys and fluid balance.

The root, on the other hand, is more associated with liver and digestive support, stimulating bile flow and gently aiding detoxification.

Then there’s the flower, which contains antioxidants and is often used in topical applications for its brightening and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Same plant, three parts—three very different uses.

You see this same complexity with burdock (Arctium lappa), a plant that’s been used for generations in herbal traditions across the globe.

While the root is often used to support detoxification pathways and digestion, burdock leaves offer a completely different therapeutic profile. Studies have shown that the leaf extracts exert an inhibitory effect on the complement system—a critical part of the immune system involved in inflammation.

The dominant compounds in the leaves, including phenolic compounds and terpenes, are known for their antioxidant, antimicrobial, antitumor, and anti-inflammatory activity. That means the leaf may be better suited to inflammatory or immune-related conditions, while the root supports internal elimination and cleansing.

If you’re taking burdock but don’t know which part you’re using, you might not get the results you expect—or worse, trigger an unintended effect.

Not Just What You Use—But How You Use It

And it doesn’t stop there. Even if you’re using the correct part of the plant, how you prepare it can make or break its effectiveness.

Not all extraction methods pull out the same constituents.

One more time: Not all extraction methods pull out the same constituents.

In other words, how you prepare an herb determines which compounds you actually get from it.

Infusions—hot water steeping of soft parts like leaves and flowers—are perfect for delicate, water-soluble compounds like flavonoids and minerals.

Decoctions, which involve simmering tougher parts like roots, bark, or seeds, are better suited for extracting denser, bitter compounds and alkaloids.

Tinctures—alcohol-based extracts—which are ideal for pulling out volatile oils and fat-soluble compounds, and offer longer shelf life and quicker absorption.

Let’s say someone is using passionflower (Passiflora incarnata) to help with sleep or anxiety. If they prepare it as a weak tea using the wrong plant part, they might feel nothing at all. But the same herb, prepared properly as a tincture or strong infusion, could provide meaningful support for the nervous system.

It all comes back to this: Part + Preparation = Proper Use. Without that foundational understanding, you’re not really practicing herbalism—you’re guessing.

But once you start learning which parts of a plant do what, and how to extract the specific compounds you’re looking for, you step into a deeper, more intentional relationship with the medicine.

That’s when it becomes both an art and a science. And that’s when herbalism moves from surface-level to something rooted, real, and respectful.

But What About You?

By now, we've talked about the complexity of the plants themselves—their chemistry, their parts, and how preparation changes everything. But there's another layer that doesn't get enough attention in beginner-friendly herbal content: you—the person taking the herbs.

The truth is, your body is just as unique and complex as the plants you’re working with. And that matters, especially when you’re also taking prescription medications.

One of the biggest myths I see online is the idea that “natural” automatically means “safe.” But that’s just not how it works. Herbs have physiological effects. That’s why we use them. And those effects can be influenced by your genes, your medications, and even what you eat.

Let’s take St. John’s Wort for example. It’s often recommended (too casually) for depression, but few people mention that it speeds up liver metabolism by inducing CYP450 enzymes.

That means it can make many drugs—including birth control, HIV antivirals, and certain heart medications—less effective, or even ineffective. This isn’t a theoretical concern; it’s backed by clinical studies, and in some cases, has had serious consequences like organ transplant rejection or unplanned pregnancies.

And it’s not just St. John’s Wort. Other herbs, like goldenseal, curcumin, Rhodiola, and even grapefruit juice, can inhibit or slow down those same enzymes. This leads to higher concentrations of medications in the body and increases the risk of side effects—especially with drugs that have a narrow therapeutic index.

Photo by Europeana on Unsplash

A lot of this comes down to how your body processes compounds through something called the cytochrome P450 enzyme system, particularly an enzyme known as CYP2D6. It’s responsible for breaking down medications used for everything from pain to antidepressants—and its activity can vary a lot depending on your genetics.

Some people process drugs super fast (so they don’t work well), while others break them down slowly (so side effects hit harder). And on top of that? Certain herbs and foods can override what your genes would predict—something called phenoconversion.

That’s why I say herbalism isn’t just about the plants—it’s also about context. If you’re taking medications, you need to know:

How the herb is metabolized

Whether it affects drug-metabolizing enzymes

And whether it might amplify or reduce the effects of a drug you’re already on

This isn’t meant to scare you—it’s about empowerment. When you understand how herbs interact with your body (and your medications), you can use them safely, with intention and confidence.

You don’t have to reject herbalism because you’re on prescriptions—but you do need to approach it with more than just good vibes and a wishlist of benefits.

If you want a deeper breakdown of how the CYP system works, I’ve written a full piece on it —and it’s one of those topics I truly believe every modern herbalist should be familiar with.

Liver metabolism CYP system

If you’re looking for a real-world primer on herb-drug interactions, I’ve also covered how to approach dosing, what to look out for, and how to evaluate herbal compatibility with prescriptions.

Herb-drug interactions

So the next time you reach for a new tincture, ask yourself:

How is this prepared?

What part of the plant is used?

How will this interact with what I already take?

It’s not about being afraid of herbs—it’s about respecting them enough to understand their power.

Closing Thoughts: Safety Is Respect

If herbalism is the original medicine, then we need to treat it like medicine—not like a casual wellness add-on.

That means asking better questions. Being curious about quality, dosage, preparation, and interactions. And calling out the vague, uncritical posts that treat plants like one-size-fits-all answers.

Because the truth is, not everything labeled “natural” is automatically safe, and not every plant with a long history of use is suitable for everyone in every context. We can—and should—love herbs for their beauty and history. But we also need to understand their complexity, their power, and their place in the broader landscape of health.

So here’s my invitation:

Next time you see a social media post listing “herbs for depression” or “herbs for hormones,” pause. Ask: What part of the plant? How is it prepared? What’s the mechanism? What are the contraindications? If the post doesn’t answer those questions, keep digging. Your body deserves better than a listicle.

And if you’re not sure where to start—I’ve got you.

Next up, I’ll be diving into the truth about adaptogens—what they are, how they work, and why not all of them are as gentle as they’re marketed to be. You won’t want to miss it.

As always, if you have questions or want to share your thoughts, head to the chat. I’d love to hear from you.

If you’d like to support this publication, please consider upgrading and becoming a member of The Buffalo Herbalist Community.

You can also buy me a coffee if a monthly subscription isn’t you’re thing - nothing is expected, everything deeply appreciated.

Buy me a coffee :)

Until next time,

Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

Bibliography:

Phytochemicals and Biological Activities of Burdock (Arctium lappa L.) Extracts: A Review - Souza - 2022 - Chemistry & Biodiversity - Wiley Online Library

Dhami, N., & Mishra, A. D. (2015). Phytochemical variation: How to resolve the quality controversies of herbal medicinal products? Journal of Herbal Medicine, 5(2), 118–127. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.hermed.2015.04.002

Khoobchandani, M. (2024). Unveiling the Complexity of Herbal Medicine: Safety, Toxicity, and Regulatory Challenges. In Medicinal Applications of Phytopharmaceuticals (pp. 269–282). https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-63677-6_15

Richards, L. A., Glassmire, A. E., Ochsenrider, K. M., Smilanich, A. M., Dodson, C. D., Jeffrey, C. S., & Dyer, L. A. (2016). Phytochemical diversity and synergistic effects on herbivores. Phytochemistry Reviews, 15(6), 1153–1166. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11101-016-9479-8