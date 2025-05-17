Mushrooms.

When you look at the word, what do you picture?

Strange little nubs in curious colors growing from a tree?

Fresh growth emerging after a particularly damp night?

Or maybe even a red-capped mushroom standing tall as a faerie takes a nap in its shade?

Now, let me ask you this: when you hear Lion’s Mane, what comes to mind?

The king of the jungle?

A golden pride?

Or perhaps a cascading, pearly white growth that resembles a beard spun from moonlight and magic?

While researching medicinal mushrooms this week (and even attempting to spot a few in the wild—unsuccessfully), I found myself fascinated by the culture that surrounds them. For me, and maybe for you too, before I understood that mushrooms could benefit the inner workings of the human body, they belonged to fairy tales and children’s books. They were the roofs of toad homes, the umbrellas of Thumbelina and her kind during a summer rain. Mushrooms felt like part of a secret world, hidden deep in the forest. A world we didn’t quite understand but always longed to be part of.

Have I thought too much about this? Probably.

But today, I want to share the world where mushrooms extend their gifts to more than just magical creatures. They offer something to us—humans who rely on research to make sense of healing. Humans who reach for the quiet, potent remedies growing all around them.

Let’s begin with Lion’s Mane. A beloved mushroom, and now a wellness buzzword. But I won’t linger on its commodification here. You already understand the deeper context. What I want to dwell on is its magic—rooted in the real.

Let’s begin.

The Many Lives of Lion’s Mane: History, Habitat, and Healing

Hericium erinaceus.

Before it became a supplement in your cabinet or a nootropic in your morning coffee, Lion’s Mane had a long and storied life in both taxonomy and traditional medicine.

First described in 1780 by French mycologist Jean Baptiste François Bulliard as Hydnum erinaceus, the mushroom was later reclassified in 1797 by Christiaan Hendrik Persoon into the genus Hericium. The name reflects its unique appearance—Hericium comes from the Latin for “hedgehog,” a nod to its shaggy, tooth-like spines that cascade like a silvery mane.

The genus Hericium gained further attention in the 19th century through the work of Elias Magnus Fries, who helped shape fungal taxonomy. But long before scientists gave it Latin names, this mushroom was used by traditional medical systems across cultures.

Known as “Yamabushitake” in Japan and “Houtou” in China, Hericium erinaceus is a saprotroph that helps break down dead wood, although it can occasionally act as a mild parasite on living trees. It’s most commonly found on hardwood species such as oak, beech, maple, walnut, and elm. Native to Asia, Europe, and North America, it was placed on the red list of endangered or extinct species in 13 out of 23 European countries in 2003 due to declining natural habitats.

Fortunately, Lion’s Mane is relatively easy to cultivate. It thrives on agricultural waste and low-cost substrates, making it a popular crop in both Asia and the United States. Today it’s grown for its culinary appeal, as well as its increasingly studied medicinal properties.

In traditional Chinese and Japanese medicine, Lion’s Mane has long been used to support the digestive system, heart, liver, and kidneys. It was used to restore balance to the spleen, and even to support wound care. Indigenous communities in North America reportedly used it to help prevent bleeding.

Modern research is beginning to validate these historical uses. Lion’s Mane is now being explored for its potential to support neurological and cognitive health, especially due to its ability to stimulate Nerve Growth Factor (NGF)—a protein essential for the maintenance and regeneration of nerve cells. It also appears to protect against neurodegeneration by reducing oxidative stress and cellular damage, and may even help inhibit β-amyloid toxicity, which plays a key role in Alzheimer’s disease.

Beyond its effects on the nervous system, Lion’s Mane has demonstrated a wide range of therapeutic properties in studies. These include antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, anticancer, hypoglycemic, and lipid-lowering effects. While more research is needed, the evidence so far suggests that this mushroom’s reputation as a healing ally is well earned.

So, what exactly makes Lion’s Mane medicinal?

According to herbalist and mycologist Christopher Hobbs, it comes down to the rich array of bioactive compounds this mushroom offers, many of which are only just beginning to be understood by modern science.

Researchers have identified over 35 bioactive polysaccharides in Lion’s Mane, including some unique beta-glucans that give it a wide spectrum of therapeutic potential. These structural compounds, found in high concentrations in the mushroom’s cell walls, have been linked to antitumor, immunomodulating, anti-ulcer, neuroprotective, and even neuroregenerative effects. Studies have also explored its antioxidant and liver-supportive actions, as well as its ability to help regulate blood sugar and lipid levels, reduce fatigue, and support healthy aging.

And yes—there are receipts. I’ll be sharing them soon.

Another important group of active compounds are diterpenes, which have demonstrated a wide range of biological activity. These include anticancer, anti-ulcer, antidiabetic, and fatigue-reducing effects, and they’ve been investigated for their role in managing blood lipid disorders and protecting the nervous system.

Of particular interest are two unique diterpenes: hericenones and erinacines.

Hericenones are found only in the fruiting body of the mushroom—the part you see above ground. Think of the fruiting body as the apple on a tree. These compounds are being studied for their ability to stimulate nerve growth and support mood regulation, especially in people dealing with anxiety or depression.

Erinacines, on the other hand, are found only in the mycelium—the underground network that nourishes the mushroom, like the root system of that same tree. These compounds are showing promise in studies on cognitive function, neuroprotection, and brain regeneration.

Together, these constituents make Lion’s Mane one of the most intriguing and promising mushrooms in both herbal medicine and modern clinical research.

Erinacines & Hericenones: The Power Duo of Brain Support

According to herbalist and mycologist Christopher Hobbs, Lion’s Mane owes much of its neurological power to two key groups of compounds: erinacines and hericenones.

Hericenones are found in the fruiting body—the part you can actually see and harvest, like the apple on a tree. These phenolic compounds are being studied for their ability to stimulate nerve growth factor (NGF), with potential benefits for mood, memory, and even age-related cognitive decline.

Erinacines, on the other hand, are found in the mycelium, the underground network that nourishes the mushroom. Think of it as the root system hidden beneath the surface. Erinacines have been shown to cross the blood-brain barrier, and they appear to promote brain and nerve regeneration while offering protection from oxidative stress and inflammation. Several erinacines also show activity against beta-amyloid plaque formation, a key feature in Alzheimer’s disease.

In fact, the neuroprotective and neuroregenerative reputation of Hericium erinaceus is supported by its broader class of bioactive constituents—including polysaccharides, phenolic acids, and terpenoids, many of which are found in both the fruiting body and mycelium. Among them, erinacines and hericenones stand out not only for their ability to cross the blood-brain barrier but also for promoting NGF synthesis and secretion. In animal studies, they’ve demonstrated anti-inflammatory effects in the brain and protective activity against nerve injury and degeneration.

Together, these compounds make Lion’s Mane one of the most promising neurological allies in the entire fungal kingdom

A Closer Look at the Chemistry: What’s Really Inside Lion’s Mane?

Lion’s Mane isn’t just famous for hericenones and erinacines. It contains an impressive pharmacopeia of compounds that extend well beyond the brain.

Nutritionally, its fruiting body is rich in complex carbohydrates, moderate in protein, and low in fat. The mycelium tends to carry more protein and a higher caloric value. Both forms contain essential minerals like potassium, phosphorus, and selenium. However, sourcing matters, as the mycelium may concentrate higher levels of heavy metals.

What really elevates Lion’s Mane is its library of secondary metabolites, which can be grouped into two major categories:

High-molecular-weight compounds , such as beta-glucans and other polysaccharides, which support the immune system, lower cholesterol, promote muscle and nerve regeneration, and help neutralize free radicals. Some specific types, like xylans and heteroxyloglucans, have also shown antitumor and neurogenic effects in early research.

Low-molecular-weight compounds, including not just hericenones and erinacines, but also flavonoids, polyketides, steroids, and organic acids. These compounds have demonstrated anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic, antimicrobial, and neuroprotective effects. Some, like erinacine A, have been tested in animal models of stroke, Alzheimer’s, and age-related cognitive decline, with promising results.

Lion’s Mane also contains ergothioneine, a powerful antioxidant amino acid that may protect cells from stress-related damage, and DLPE, a phospholipid shown to shield neurons from endoplasmic reticulum stress, which plays a role in many neurodegenerative diseases.

In total, over 100 bioactive compounds have been identified in Hericium erinaceus. While researchers are still unraveling how these constituents work together, one thing is clear: this mushroom is more than a trend. It is a complex botanical with deep roots in both traditional medicine and modern pharmacology.

What Does the Research Say?

We’ve looked at the nutrients and the chemistry—but what about the real-world effects?

Modern research has begun to put Lion’s Mane to the test in clinical settings, exploring its potential for memory, mood, nerve regeneration, and more. While the field is still growing, several human studies offer a glimpse into how this mushroom might work beyond the lab bench.

Let’s take a look at a few standout trials.

Study Spotlight: Can Lion’s Mane Support Mood and Mental Performance in Healthy Adults?

In 2023, researchers at Northumbria University set out to explore what happens when healthy young adults take Hericium erinaceus, more commonly known as Lion’s Mane. This double-blind, placebo-controlled pilot study examined both the acute effects (a single dose) and the chronic effects (28 days of supplementation) on cognition and mood, using a structured battery of cognitive tasks and validated mood scales.

A total of 43 participants, ages 18 to 45 (with an average age of 26), were randomly assigned to receive either a daily 1.8 g dose of Lion’s Mane or a placebo. Cognitive testing was conducted on Day 1 and again after 28 days, with additional testing taking place 60 minutes after the first and final doses.

Cognitive Performance: What Changed?

On the first day of testing, participants who took Lion’s Mane performed significantly faster on the Stroop task, a well-known test of mental flexibility and processing speed. This was a promising result, especially since earlier studies in similar populations had not shown improvements in reaction time. However, the benefit appeared limited to that task. There were no improvements in global cognitive scores, and accuracy in immediate word recall was slightly lower in the Lion’s Mane group compared to the placebo.

Mood and Stress: Subtle Shifts

After 28 days of daily supplementation, participants who received Lion’s Mane reported lower levels of perceived stress on the Stress Visual Analogue Scale compared to both their own Day 1 scores and the placebo group. While the more commonly used Perceived Stress Scale did not reflect a statistically significant difference, the researchers observed a trend suggesting mild stress-reducing benefits.

Limitations and Observations

No meaningful changes were found in broader cognitive performance or attention scores, and in one delayed word recall task, the placebo group actually performed better by the end of the study.

The researchers suggested this may reflect individual task engagement or that the test conditions were not demanding enough to detect subtle cognitive effects, especially in a healthy population already functioning at peak capacity.

Takeaway

This was the first study to show a measurable improvement in reaction speed in healthy young adults following a single dose of Lion’s Mane. It also supported earlier findings related to potential mood and stress benefits from longer-term use. Still, effects on memory and global cognition were mixed, and the small sample size limits how confidently we can apply these results more broadly.

Researchers point to several possible mechanisms behind Lion’s Mane’s mood and neurological effects, including increased expression of nerve growth factor (NGF), brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), and modulation of neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin. Anti-inflammatory activity may also play a role. Larger, more rigorous studies are needed to explore these pathways further, particularly those that measure physiological as well as subjective stress responses.

This study adds to the growing evidence that Lion’s Mane may not just support aging or cognitively impaired brains but also offer subtle benefits for stress and nervous system health in younger populations.

Study Spotlight: Can Lion’s Mane Help Nerve Cells Grow?

This in vitro study explored one of Lion’s Mane’s most discussed actions—its effect on nerve growth factor (NGF) and the development of new nerve projections, known as neurites. Researchers examined how an aqueous extract of Hericium erinaceus worked alongside NGF to stimulate neurite outgrowth in NG108-15 cells, a hybrid of nerve and glial cells often used in neurobiology research.

Here’s what they found:

The extract was non-toxic to both human fibroblast (MRC-5) cells and NG108-15 nerve cells, showing good cellular safety at the concentrations tested.

When the Lion’s Mane extract was combined with a small amount of NGF, it significantly enhanced neurite outgrowth. The most notable increase occurred with 10 ng/mL of NGF and 1 µg/mL of extract, resulting in a 60.6% increase in neurite formation compared to NGF alone.

Interestingly, the extract also appeared to stimulate the cells to produce more NGF on their own, suggesting that Lion’s Mane may help amplify the body’s natural neurotrophic signals, not just support them from the outside.

However, the extract did not offer neuroprotection in this model. When the nerve cells were exposed to oxidative stress, the Lion’s Mane extract did not reduce damage, whether it was applied before or during the stress event.

Takeaway

This study supports the idea that Lion’s Mane contains neurotrophic compounds—molecules that help nerve cells grow and extend. While it did not protect the cells from stress-related damage in this experiment, it clearly promoted neurite outgrowth and enhanced the effects of NGF.

In other words, it helped the cells grow but did not shield them from harm. This distinction between neurotrophic and neuroprotective actions is worth keeping in mind. Lion’s Mane may be most effective in settings where supporting nerve regeneration is the goal, rather than preventing damage during acute stress.

From Traditional Tinctures to Peach-Mango Brain Gummies

Traditionally, Hericium erinaceus was prepared in soups, teas, and medicinal broths throughout parts of China, Japan, and Korea. It was used to support the digestive tract, strengthen the spleen, and nourish the spirit. In classical Chinese medicine, Lion’s Mane was considered a tonic for both gut and mind, often used to restore "shen," or spirit, especially during times of mental fog, fatigue, or emotional heaviness.

Herbal preparation has evolved over time. Today, Lion’s Mane appears in tinctures, powders, capsules, coffees, and yes—even peach mango gummies.

For the past two weeks, I’ve been taking these mushroom gummies made by Troop, and I’ve been pleasantly surprised.

The taste is soft and fruity, with a bright peach flavor that makes taking your herbs feel like a treat rather than a task.

More importantly, I’ve noticed that within 20 to 30 minutes of eating one, my brain feels clearer. The fog lifts, my thoughts settle, and it becomes easier to focus. It’s not a rush or a high, but a quiet clarity that gently arrives and stays.

Each gummy contains a 1 mL triple-extracted Lion’s Mane fruiting body tincture, made from 7000 mg of mushrooms. There’s no mycelium, no grain, and no filler—only the fruiting body.

The other ingredients are refreshingly simple: organic tapioca syrup, organic cane sugar, natural peach mango flavor, and fruit pectin. They contain no artificial dyes or corn syrup and are vegan, non-GMO, and made in the U.S.

The suggested serving is one to three gummies daily. I typically take one in the morning with breakfast or before I start working. If you’re curious and want to try them yourself, you can use my affiliate link below.

Other Ways to Work with Lion’s Mane: Tea, Tinctures, and the Kitchen Stove

Before the mushroom gummies and capsule aisles, Lion’s Mane was simply food and medicine. According to herbalist and mycologist Christopher Hobbs, the fruiting body can be cooked and eaten like any other nourishing mushroom. Large ones are especially prized—sliced and sautéed until golden, baked with a bit of oil and herbs, or added to soups where they soak up the broth like a sponge. The texture is soft but meaty, often compared to crab or lobster.

But cooking Lion’s Mane isn’t just about taste. Like all mushrooms, its cell walls contain chitin, a tough compound that our bodies can’t break down without help. We don’t produce the enzyme to digest it, which means heat is essential. Cooking unlocks its nutrients and makes them available to the body. Raw mushrooms? Pretty, but not particularly useful.

If you're looking for more focused nervous system support, Hobbs recommends a tincture made from the dried fruiting body. That’s where you’ll find the diterpenes, those alcohol-soluble compounds that support mood, memory, and nerve regeneration. A strong extract using 80 percent ethanol and 20 percent water is ideal, and the suggested dose is about ½ to 1 teaspoon, twice a day.

There’s also the option of tea extract powders, which Hobbs recommends if you're trying to concentrate those same diterpenes. Since they only make up around 0.5 percent of the mushroom’s dried weight, you’d need to consume quite a bit of the whole mushroom to get there. Powdered extracts help bridge that gap. You can find Hobbs' full recipe for making a concentrated Lion’s Mane tea powder in his book, Medicinal Mushrooms: The Essential Guide.

Whether you’re working with a pan, a dropper bottle, or a gummy that tastes like a peach mango dream, the key is knowing what you’re getting and how it’s been prepared. The way we interact with a mushroom can shape the kind of medicine it becomes.

Contraindications and Medication Interactions

Lion’s Mane is generally well-tolerated, but like many medicinal mushrooms, it isn’t suitable for everyone. If you’re managing a health condition or taking medications, it’s important to be aware of potential interactions.

Use caution or consult your provider in the following cases:

1. Blood Thinners: Lion’s Mane contains hericenone B, which can inhibit platelet aggregation. Combined with anticoagulants like warfarin, heparin, or Eliquis, this may increase the risk of bleeding or bruising.

2. Diabetes Medications: This mushroom can help lower blood sugar. If you take insulin or oral antidiabetics, combining them may lead to low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Monitor closely with your provider.

3. Blood Pressure Medications: Lion’s Mane may have mild blood pressure-lowering effects. When used alongside antihypertensives, it could increase the risk of lightheadedness or dizziness.

4. Immunosuppressants: Because it can modulate immune function, Lion’s Mane might reduce the effectiveness of medications used for autoimmune diseases or post-transplant care.

5. Upcoming Surgery: Due to its potential blood-thinning effects, discontinue use at least two weeks before surgery to minimize bleeding risk.

Other considerations:

Avoid if you have a known mushroom allergy.

Use caution if pregnant, breastfeeding, or dealing with low blood pressure or autoimmune conditions.

As always, consult your healthcare provider before starting any new supplement, especially if you’re taking medications or have a complex health history.

A Return to the Forest Floor

So here we are, back where we started. With a mushroom that once lived quietly beneath the canopies of ancient forests, sprouting from tree trunks like a silken white cascade. A mushroom that fed monks in mountain temples and appeared in tales where faeries napped beneath crimson caps.

And now, in tinctures and teas and peach-mango gummies, it continues its journey—bridging folklore and pharmacology, ancestral wisdom and modern care.

Whether you’re here for focus, mood, memory, or simply the quiet magic that Lion’s Mane seems to carry, remember this: plants and fungi have always spoken in whispers. The medicine is in the listening.

Thank you for walking this path with me.

-Agy| The Buffalo Herbalist

