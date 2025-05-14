Mushrooms have always had a place at our tables—savory, earthy, sometimes elusive. But in recent years, they've made their way out of the sauté pan and into tincture bottles, capsules, coffees, and clinical studies. What was once passed down through folklore is now being validated by modern research, and what used to be dismissed as “woo” is finally earning scientific respect.

Across many Asian medical traditions, fungi have long been used not just as food but as powerful agents of healing. Their medicinal use spans centuries. In the West, though, this deeper appreciation for mushrooms is a more recent development. Today, species like Reishi, Lion’s Mane, and Cordyceps are being studied for their immune support, anti-inflammatory properties, antioxidant capacity, and even potential anticancer activity. These effects stem from a wide range of bioactive compounds found in both the fruiting body and mycelium—polysaccharides, triterpenoids, beta-glucans, and others.

Here’s the thing: out of an estimated 140,000 species of mushrooms on Earth, only about 10% are known to science. And even fewer have been investigated for their medicinal potential. Fungi are biologically driven to produce unique compounds that help them compete, communicate, and survive. This makes them one of the richest, yet most underexplored, sources of natural medicine.

Still, most of what we know about their effects comes from laboratory and animal studies. Human trials are limited. That means much of what we believe about mushrooms is promising, but not fully understood within the complexity of the human body.

So why does any of this matter now?

Because mushroom-based products are booming. You’ve probably seen them on store shelves or in your Instagram feed, marketed as immune boosters or brain fuel. But as their popularity grows, so does the need for clarity. We have to ask the right questions: Are these mushrooms ethically and sustainably sourced? What role do growing conditions play in their nutrient content? Are we honoring the traditions behind their use, or just extracting compounds in search of a quick fix?

In this piece, we’ll dig into the emerging science of medicinal mushrooms, respond to your questions about sourcing, growing conditions, and mushroom coffee, and explore what these fungi have to offer us—beyond the trend cycle.

What Exactly Is a Mushroom?

When we think of mushrooms, most of us picture the familiar umbrella-shaped caps peeking out of forest floors or stacked in grocery store bins.

But in reality, the part we eat or tincture is just the fruiting body—a temporary, visible structure of a much larger organism. Beneath the soil or substrate, the real life of the fungus unfolds in the form of mycelium, a dense network of threadlike cells that can span miles.

Mushrooms belong to their own kingdom, Fungi, distinct from both plants and animals. Early mycology began as a subset of botany, but that changed once it became clear that fungi are neither green nor photosynthetic.

They don’t make food from sunlight like plants, nor do they ingest it like animals. Instead, they absorb nutrients from organic matter in their environment. Their cell walls contain chitin, not cellulose, and instead of cholesterol, they produce ergosterol.

Genetically, fungi are actually closer to animals than to plants.

The word “mushroom” itself isn’t a formal taxonomic term. According to the classic definition by Chang and Miles, a mushroom is a macrofungus with a fruiting body large enough to be seen with the naked eye and picked by hand.

Most of what we call mushrooms fall into the Basidiomycota phylum, though some belong to Ascomycota. From a taxonomical lens, that means mushrooms are defined more by their form and function than by a shared evolutionary lineage.

Globally, scientists estimate that there may be as many as 140,000 species of mushrooms, yet only about 10 percent have been described, and far fewer studied for their medicinal value. Even among the edible varieties, only a couple dozen are commonly consumed.

The rest are still tucked away in forests, caves, and ecosystems where they quietly perform their roles as decomposers, symbionts, and healers. The idea that only a sliver of these organisms has been investigated gives us a sense of how vast the potential of fungal medicine truly is.

Some mushrooms have made their way into gourmet kitchens for their rich, savory profiles. Others are cherished for their medicinal compounds, many of which overlap.

Take Shiitake or Maitake, for instance. These species are delicious in soups and stir-fries, but they also contain beta-glucans and other immunomodulatory compounds that have been studied for health benefits ranging from cholesterol reduction to immune support.

For now, it’s worth sitting with this: mushrooms aren’t just another health trend. They’re a kingdom of their own. And we’ve only scratched the surface.

Tradition and Transmission: The Ancient Medicine of Mushrooms

Long before mycelium made headlines or Reishi appeared in adaptogen lattes, mushrooms were already revered, feared, and ritualized by civilizations around the globe. They were food, yes, but also medicine, poison, and portals to the divine. Archaeological and historical evidence suggests that humans have worked with fungi for at least 5,000 years. And for just as long, they’ve recognized something we’re only beginning to rediscover: mushrooms hold power.

In the Vedic texts of ancient India, a sacred substance called Soma was described as divine nectar, bestowing energy, spiritual insight, and even immortality. Ethnomycologist Gordon Wasson believed this mysterious sacrament was likely a mushroom. The term soma rasa, the juice of the gods, was not merely metaphorical. It was experiential—a rite of transcendence.

Ayurveda, India’s classical healing system, offers a more grounded view of mushrooms. Traditionally classified under tamasika ahara (foods that can dull or ground the mind), mushrooms were nonetheless used medicinally to enhance vitality, strengthen the body, and support longevity.

Cordyceps sinensis, a parasitic fungus found in the high-altitude regions of Tibet and Sikkim, was regarded by traditional healers as a tonic for “all illnesses.” Known to enhance energy, libido, sleep, and stamina, this caterpillar-fungus hybrid is still deeply valued in the Himalayan pharmacopeia—and now, increasingly, in clinical research.

In Traditional Chinese Medicine, mushrooms are integrated into a vast and elegant medical philosophy where life force (qi), elemental balance, and harmony with nature govern both diagnosis and treatment. Fungi like Lingzhi (Ganoderma lucidum) have been used for centuries to nourish the spirit, support immunity, and promote longevity.

Others, such as Zhu Ling (Polyporus umbellatus) and Hou Tou Gu (Hericium erinaceus), are prized for their effects on fluid metabolism and cognitive clarity, respectively. The alchemist Tao Hongjing cataloged these mushrooms in the 5th century, though many were likely in use long before—possibly even by Shennong, the mythical herbalist-emperor said to have tasted hundreds of herbs to understand their effects.

And across the ocean, fungi left their mark on other traditions. In ancient Greece, Hippocrates himself used amadou (Fomes fomentarius) as an anti-inflammatory and wound cauterizer.

Ötzi the Iceman, whose body was found preserved in the Alps after 5,300 years, carried both amadou and birch polypore mushrooms—presumably for survival.

First Peoples in North America used puffball mushrooms to staunch bleeding. These weren’t isolated incidents; they were echoes of an ancestral knowing, encoded in practice long before science had the tools to confirm it.

Even in the early 20th century, fungi continued to shift the medical landscape, though not always in the ways our ancestors might have expected. From the ergot fungus (Claviceps purpurea), we extracted LSD. From Penicillium, the world’s first antibiotic. Fungi have shaped not just healing, but history.

So much of our modern fascination with medicinal mushrooms is a return—not to novelty, but to memory. We’re not discovering mushrooms. We’re remembering them.

Photo by Haberdoedas on Unsplash

Curious about how medicinal mushrooms actually work in the body?

The rest of this article explores the fascinating pharmacology of mushrooms: how their polysaccharides, triterpenes, and antioxidant compounds interact with the immune system, brain, and beyond. We’ll also dive into the latest research, sourcing considerations, and what to look for in mushroom supplements and functional drinks.

This part of the article is for members of The Buffalo Herbalist Community, a reader-supported space for herbal education that bridges tradition and science.

If you're already a subscriber, keep reading below. If not, you can unlock the rest by becoming a member today. Your support helps sustain this work—and this community.