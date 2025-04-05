In many modern, developed societies, parasites are treated like relics of the past—or problems that exist only “elsewhere.” We think of them as something that happens in underdeveloped regions, in unsanitary conditions, far removed from our grocery stores, filtered water, and daily probiotics.

But this illusion of distance is just that: an illusion.

Parasites aren’t a third-world issue. They’re not ancient history. And they’re not just a problem for people who “don’t take care of themselves.” They’re biological opportunists that have co-evolved with humans for millennia—and they’re very much still here, often in low-grade, subclinical ways that go undetected for years.

As global travel increases, food systems become more industrialized, and our gut health continues to shift from modern stressors, parasites are becoming more prevalent, not less. Yet we still frame them as something rare or exotic—something that doesn’t happen to us.

This mindset is not only outdated—it’s dangerous. Because it means many people delay proper support, dismiss their symptoms, or rely on oversimplified “detox” trends that fail to address the complexity of what’s actually happening in the body.

Let’s talk about what parasites really are, the harm they can cause, and how we can approach them from an herbal and evidence-based lens—without falling for the myths.

What Are Intestinal Parasites, Really?

When we talk about parasites in the gut, we’re usually referring to two main types: worms (helminths – which we covered earlier this week) and protozoa. These aren’t the same thing—and knowing the difference matters when it comes to symptoms, testing, and treatment.

Helminths are multicellular worms—like roundworms, tapeworms, and flukes—that typically don’t multiply inside your body. Once they’re in, they either grow or migrate, but they don’t keep reproducing internally (which is why timing and re-exposure matter). The most common helminths found in the human gut are:

Ascaris lumbricoides (roundworm)

Trichuris trichiura (whipworm)

Ancylostoma duodenale and Necator americanus (hookworms)

Globally, these soil-transmitted worms affect hundreds of millions of people—especially in places with poor sanitation and unsafe water.

While they don’t usually cause death directly, they do contribute to chronic fatigue, nutrient deficiencies, and growth delays, particularly in children.

Protozoa, on the other hand, are single-celled parasites—tiny organisms that can multiply inside the body. These are often behind those sudden, stomach-wrecking bouts of diarrhea, especially in developed countries. Common culprits include:

Giardia intestinalis

Entamoeba histolytica

Cryptosporidium spp.

Cyclospora cayetanensis

Giardia is one of the top parasitic causes of diarrhea in the U.S., while Entamoeba (which causes amoebiasis) is more deadly globally—ranking as one of the top three parasitic killers worldwide. Cryptosporidium, often spread through contaminated water or pools, is especially dangerous for kids under five and those with weakened immune systems.

What makes protozoa particularly tricky is that many of their infectious forms (like cysts) are resistant to chlorine, meaning they can slip past typical water filtration. Add to that the fact that some of them spread via food—and you have a setup for persistent, underdiagnosed infections.

(Koontz & Weinstock, 1996)

Since we already explored helminths earlier this week, today we’re diving into the world of protozoa—those sneaky, single-celled parasites that can cause just as much chaos in the gut (if not more).

We’ll break down the real damage they can do, where herbalism fits into the picture, and I’ll be giving you my full, unfiltered take on the top 3 parasite cleanses currently flooding the market.

