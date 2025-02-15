Roses have left a firm mark on society within the realm of romance. I’m not even sure when it started — maybe it’s been like this for all of time. When you think of love, you think of roses. I don’t make the rules. It’s a story told in movies, books, and grand gestures throughout history.

Society and modern culture have put roses in a single box—as something to be gifted on anniversaries or Valentine’s Day. But the truth is, roses are so much more. Beyond their beauty and symbolism, roses have profound medicinal properties and a long history in herbal medicine.

Medicinal Uses of Roses

Roses, members of the Rosaceae family, get their name from the Latin Rosa and belong to a diverse group of flowering shrubs. With over 100 species found across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North America, they have been used for centuries in herbal remedies.

Rosa rugosa , native to Eastern Asia, has been traditionally used to treat stomach aches, diarrhea, menstrual irregularities, diabetes, and chronic inflammation.

Rosa canina (Dog Rose), abundant in Europe, is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants like quercetin and ellagic acid, making it valuable for immune support and skin health.

Rosa damascena (Damask Rose), revered for its fragrance, is widely used in rose oil and rose water. Beyond its romantic allure, it holds therapeutic value for calming the nervous system, reducing inflammation, and even strengthening the heart.

During my apprenticeship, I was given the task of collecting petals from a Rosa rugosa shrub. The moment I brushed against the blooms, their fragrance enveloped me — rich, deep, and unforgettable. It was a scent so pure and beautiful that it lingered in my memory long after.

[a photo of the Rosa rugosa petals I collected]

The Healing Properties of Different Rose Parts

Roses are more than just their petals, though! Each part of the plant offers unique benefits:

Rose Petals contain terpenes, flavonoids, polyphenols, and vitamin C, making them powerful antioxidants that support skin health and relaxation. They are commonly used in teas, cosmetics, and perfumes for their calming and anti-inflammatory effects.

Rose Hips , the fruit of the rose, are packed with vitamin C, carotenoids, flavonoids, and fatty acids, supporting immune health, reducing inflammation, and aiding in skin repair. They are often found in syrups, supplements, and skincare products.

Rose Leaves contain flavonoids, tannins, and polyphenols, lending them mild astringent properties useful in teas and herbal applications. They have been used for their diuretic and antioxidant properties, contributing to overall wellness.

Roses have been revered for their medicinal properties, but beyond their therapeutic uses, I had a deeply personal experience with one that changed how I viewed them entirely.

Plant Sit: A Personal Encounter with Rosa multiflora

Now, if you wouldn’t mind, I’d like to introduce you to a friend of mine: Rosa multiflora.

[A photo of the Rosa multiflora that shared its wisdom with me]

A thorny perennial shrub with clusters of fragrant white flowers, Rosa multiflora was originally cultivated in Japan and later used to breed modern cultivated roses. But beyond its botany, this is a plant that taught me a lesson in the most unexpected way.

Have you ever done a plant sit?

A plant sit is a meditative practice where you sit with a plant and simply observe — allowing whatever message it has to come through. This can manifest as mental images, thoughts, emotions, or even physical sensations. It might sound unusual, but if you’ve ever done it, you know that plants have wisdom to share.

In the summer of 2023, during an herbal apprenticeship at Heartstone Herbal School, I sat with Rosa multiflora. She was a small shrub just off the path, unassuming but full of presence. I approached her with curiosity, but almost immediately, I felt a clear message in my mind:

“No, no, no—I don’t know you yet.”

I laughed at my own audacity. Of course, she didn’t want a stranger invading her space. Her thorns made that boundary crystal clear. So, I set up my chair a few feet away and simply watched. Slowly, as I sat with patience, our communication shifted. It’s hard to describe, but once you experience a plant sit, you understand.

By the end of the exercise, I walked away with a message that has stayed with me ever since:

“It’s okay to love yourself, to find beauty in yourself, even if you’ve been hurt in the past.”

That following spring, I discovered Rosa multiflora growing on my property. My heart swelled with joy — my new friend had found me.

Final Thoughts: A Symbol of Love and Self-Love

Roses have captivated us for centuries, not only as symbols of love and beauty but as powerful botanical allies in medicine, skincare, and even scientific innovation. But beyond their traditional meaning, roses also carry a message of self-acceptance and resilience. Whether you're drinking rose tea, using rose-infused skincare, or simply admiring their blooms, remember — roses are more than just a romantic gesture. They remind us to embrace our beauty, even when we've been hurt, and to let love — whether for ourselves or others—bloom in its own time.

If you enjoyed this piece, I’d love for you to like, comment, and share it with others who might appreciate the magic of roses beyond romance. Your support means so much, and I always enjoy hearing your thoughts!

I hope you all had a wonderful Valentine’s Day — whether you spent it with loved ones, indulging in self-care, or simply enjoying the beauty of the world around you. 🌹✨

Thank you for reading, and until next time, may you always find beauty and wisdom in the plants around you. 🤍🦋

Agy