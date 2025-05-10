The Buffalo Herbalist

Brittany Alperin, PhD
15h

This resonates deeply. Especially the idea of rebranding tradition and extracting the pieces we can digest in this culture out of the broader context. I'm starting to touch on this a bit as I continue to write on here. social media and the age of information has made knowing what's "authentic" or accurate nearly impossible.

Neurodivergent Reflections
1h

Health and wellness have become another consumerism-driven commodity. Much of it, IMO, has to do with the approach by mainstream medicine to just treat symptoms rather than digging deeper to find the true cause of problems. The societal drive for performance at all costs is not helping in the least. People want the quick fix, so they can continue abusing their biology and call it a "good life" because they -seem- healthy. Until they have the big crash and don't understand what happened.

